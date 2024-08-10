    Ripple's XRP Ledger Might Be Hottest Thing in Crypto Right Now

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    So far, 2024 has been one of busiest years in company's history
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 11:46
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    What is XRPL?

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a decentralized public blockchain designed for fast transfers of XRP, fiat currencies and digital assets, accessible to anyone for development. It was created in 2012 by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz under Ripple Labs with the goal of providing a global payment infrastructure that also supports the digital asset XRP.

    XRPL was developed to address inefficiencies in the traditional financial system, using the XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol instead of Bitcoin's energy-intensive proof-of-work. This protocol, known as the Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm (RPCA), allows validators to collaboratively determine transaction validity and order.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Makes Major SHIB Superiority Statement Over DOGE
    Michael Saylor Issues "Bitcoin Future" Tweet As BTC Holds at $60,000
    XRP Enormous Price Comeback, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakest in Pack, Don't Let Solana (SOL) Price Fool You
    Ripple Issues Major Warning After “Historic Victory”

    Validators, a specialized group of nodes, verify transactions to prevent fraud, while nodes maintain ledger copies to ensure decentralization and the integrity of the network, facilitating secure and swift transactions on XRPL.

    Advantages

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) is designed for scalability and rapid transaction settlement, capable of processing a high volume of transactions per second and finalizing them within seconds. This makes it ideal for applications requiring fast and efficient transaction execution.

    XRPL uses a unique consensus algorithm called the Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm (RPCA), which differs from traditional proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) systems. Instead of mining, RPCA relies on a group of trusted validators who collaborate to verify and validate transactions, ensuring network integrity and reliability.

    XRP Ledger also supports smart contracts and tokenization, enabling a range of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications like lending, borrowing and decentralized exchanges.

    Advanced features such as Escrow, Checks and Payment Channels further enhance its capability for complex financial services, including those using the Interledger Protocol. The network's safety is reinforced by mechanisms for amendments and rigorous checks to maintain stability and security.

    New stablecoin launched

    On Aug. 9, Ripple launched the much anticipated stablecoin. The Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin will be available for beta testing on both XRPL and Ethereum.

    RLUSD is designed for instant cross-border money transfers and payment services.

    Apart from XRPL and Ethereum, Ripple's stablecoin is also expected to launch on other chains as well.

    U.S. Treasury tokens

    In early August, RippleX announced that OpenEden, a tokenization platform, will introduce tokenized U.S. Treasury bills (T-bills) to XRP Ledger (XRPL) for the first time.

    These tokens are backed by short-term U.S. T-bills and reverse repurchase agreements with U.S. Treasury collateral, marking a significant step in bringing traditional assets into the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

    Ripple highlighted this milestone as an example of how institutional access to DeFi is expanding through the tokenization of real-world assets.

    "Number one infrastructure provider"

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz emphasized that Ripple is now focusing on integrating XRP Ledger’s technical and financial features into its own operations to offer clients secure and compliant DeFi benefits globally.

    Recent data shows a sharp increase in activity on XRP Ledger. On July 2, the ledger recorded 1.4 million transactions with 60,000 trades.

    By July 16, the transaction count surged to 4.15 million, with 853,000 trades, reflecting growing usage and adoption of XRPL’s infrastructure.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

