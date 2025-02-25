Top Trader Reveals Most 'Sane Play' for Bitcoin Right Now

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin’s price action has been shaky, but for top crypto trader DonAlt, it is nothing out of the ordinary. He pointed out that the range low test is done, and as long as Bitcoin (BTC) closes above that level, a bounce next week seems likely.

Right now, Bitcoin is sitting at $88,000, down 9% in two days, and the market is in chaos, with $1.5 billion in liquidations over the last 24 hours. Interestingly, that same figure surfaced in another recent crypto-related event. Coincidence?

According to DonAlt, the key level to watch is $90,787. If Bitcoin closes above it, the bias shifts bullish, with a potential move toward $100,000, where the next big resistance sits.

While some traders are eyeing a drop to $73,000 to close the CME gap, DonAlt is not too concerned about that scenario at the moment. His focus remains on Bitcoin reclaiming critical levels rather than dwelling on worst-case scenarios.

$BTC update



That's the range low test done, this is still nothing out of the ordinary

Close above the range low and I'd think we're in for a bounce next week



Still think most sane play is just waiting for a reclaim of $100k and full yeet into the market it if it does pic.twitter.com/kti8dPlUIw — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) February 25, 2025

For those wondering what the best approach is right now, DonAlt suggests the most “sane play” is simply waiting. If Bitcoin manages to reclaim $100,000, then a full commitment to the market would make sense.

Otherwise, jumping in prematurely carries unnecessary risks. This strategy is about patience and confirmation rather than chasing every dip.

Despite the market turbulence and widespread liquidations, DonAlt does not see anything unusual happening. As long as Bitcoin holds above key levels, there is no reason to panic.

Now, all eyes are on whether the price can secure a strong close above resistance and set the stage for the next leg up.