Advertisement
AD

    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Altcoin Shows Bull Strength as Major Cryptocurrency Dips

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 15:17
    Popular cryptocurrency XRP sees blessing in disguise versus Bitcoin (BTC)
    Advertisement
    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Altcoin Shows Bull Strength as Major Cryptocurrency Dips
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) has been struggling lately, and it is getting tricky. With little to stop a major drop below $90,000, things could get messy quickly. 

    Advertisement

    But the flip side? There is less resistance above $95,000, so if Bitcoin turns bullish, it could move up just as fast. Right now, BTC is bouncing between $85,000 and $95,000, a range with plenty of room for action.

    Related
    Bitcoin Whale Hits Binance After 3 Years of Dormancy
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 12:54
    Bitcoin Whale Hits Binance After 3 Years of Dormancy
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Not Over,' Top Analyst Says
    Bitcoin Crash Fuels Schiff's Prediction That Saylor's Strategy Won't Survive
    Ex-Binance CZ Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crash, Here's Why
    SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts

    Amid all this, another popular cryptocurrency, the third largest in particular, XRP, has found itself in an interesting place. Over the last few hours, the price of XRP has also fallen, by 14% in the last three days. Especially against the dollar, the situation for XRP is the same as for Bitcoin. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    But if we take a look at the price action of XRP against Bitcoin, we can see that the alternative cryptocurrency has found pretty solid support against its leading counterpart in the face of a 200-day moving average on the 12-hour time frame chart. 

    Related
    XRPL vs. Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Makes Technical Transactional Comparison
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 16:25
    XRPL vs. Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Makes Technical Transactional Comparison
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    What is especially important is that this is exactly the price point where XRP saw bulls' buying power. XRP has not touched this level against Bitcoin since November, before it went on a 500% rally that took it from $0.55 to $3.40. 

    It seems that the market has settled down, and XRP's position is comparable to that time, but now XRP is $2.22, or 0.000025 BTC.

    Related
    $1.34 Billion in Crypto Liquidations: BTC, ETH and XRP Lead Sell-off
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 10:15
    $1.34 Billion in Crypto Liquidations: BTC, ETH and XRP Lead Sell-off
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    XRP's RSI vs. Bitcoin has also reset to almost a lower bound, which means that it is currently more underbought than overbought.

    Whether this be the start of round 2 for XRP remains to be seen, but do not be surprised if the altcoin shows strength against the leading cryptocurrency once again.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 25, 2025 - 15:14
    'Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Not Over,' Top Analyst Says
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Feb 25, 2025 - 15:06
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 25
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Expands Its Cryptocurrency Casino Offerings with USDC and PEPE Integration
    20th Edition Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – East Africa
    More than 1,200 IT Leaders Gather in Dubai to Shape the Future of AI at the IDC Middle East CIO Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Altcoin Shows Bull Strength as Major Cryptocurrency Dips
    'Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Not Over,' Top Analyst Says
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 25
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD