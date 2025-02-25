'Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Not Over,' Top Analyst Says

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Amid the ongoing volatility of digital currency prices, Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, has shared new insights into the market. Young Ju strongly believes that the broader crypto market remains in a bullish cycle despite price drops and "extreme fear."

Bitcoin’s correction normal, not bear market signal

He argued that Bitcoin (BTC), the leading digital currency, has not shed up to 30% of its value from its all-time high (ATH).

A 30% drop would see the price of BTC plunge to $77,000. Such a crash would signal intense volatility in the crypto space, with notable consequences.

However, according to Young Ju, even if it does, such a pullback would not necessarily mean or signal the start of a bear market.

He insists that it simply suggests that Bitcoin is witnessing a significant price correction, which is normal and historically common within bull cycles.

It’s pretty normal to see a 30% correction during a bull cycle (Max pain 77K in this case). #Bitcoin bull cycle is not over. https://t.co/CEVQcFe4l8 — Kate The Alt (@kate_young_ju) February 25, 2025

The CryptoQuant CEO said that if BTC dips to its maximum pain point of $77,000, it simply reflects previous bull market patterns. In this situation, crypto asset prices record sharp corrections before continuing upward.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao shared the same sentiment, noting that investors do not need to panic.

Bitcoin holds $89,000 as trading volume soars

As of press time, the Bitcoin price is changing hands at $89,227.80, marking a 6.85% drop in the last 24 hours. BTC had previously slipped to $86,873.15 in earlier trading, raising concerns.

Despite this intense volatility, market participants remain actively trading the coin. BTC’s current trading volume has jumped by a massive 210.90% to $75.81 billion in what some consider an accumulation frenzy.

Interestingly, BTC was on a $100,000 price journey and looked set to flip the level before the Bybit hack last week.

Since then, the price volatility has prevailed even as investor confidence remains unshaken amid the sell-off.

Analysts consider the next couple of days to be critical to the price direction of Bitcoin on the crypto market. A positive shift would help boost sentiment in the broader space.