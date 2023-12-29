Advertisement
AD

Top Ripple Lawyer Says SEC No Longer Scares the Industry

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Alderoty has stirred up the crypto community with his recent claim that the industry is becoming increasingly unfazed by the SEC's legal threats
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 8:43
Top Ripple Lawyer Says SEC No Longer Scares the Industry
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Stuart Alderoty, Ripple chief legal officer, recently made a bold claim: the cryptocurrency industry is shaking off its fear of the SEC. 

Advertisement

This striking statement, which was recently featured in The Wall Street Journal, comes as the industry grapples with ongoing legal challenges and regulatory uncertainties.

The SEC's crusade against crypto 

As the world is stepping into 2024, the SEC’s campaign to regulate the crypto sector enters its seventh year, with no end in sight. 

The journey, often described as a "forever war" in regulatory circles, has seen the SEC locking horns with major players in the crypto market. 

Related
Ripple President Predicts "Breakout Moment" in 2024

Legal experts like Jan Folena from Stradley Ronon stress the inevitable lengthiness of these regulatory battles, especially in a sector as dynamic and unprecedented as cryptocurrency. 

Despite facing stiff opposition from heavyweights like Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken, the SEC maintains a formidable track record in its enforcement actions, setting the stage for key legal showdowns that could significantly shape the future of crypto regulation.

The 2024 crypto outlook 

As reported by U.Today, the lawyer's predictions for 2024 paint a picture of an industry still navigating turbulent regulatory waters. 

Alderoty anticipates the wrap-up of Ripple's own legal tussle with the SEC but cautions against expecting a broader regulatory reprieve. 

He foresees pivotal roles for the judiciary in curbing the SEC's reach, potentially culminating in a Supreme Court face-off. However, Alderoty also warns of a possible deadlock in Congress over crypto regulation, leaving U.S. firms in a potentially vulnerable spot

#Ripple News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Vitalik Buterin Shares New Ethereum Vision
2023/12/29 08:58
Vitalik Buterin Shares New Ethereum Vision
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano (ADA) Price History Shows Epic Milestone Is Underway
2023/12/29 08:58
Cardano (ADA) Price History Shows Epic Milestone Is Underway
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Major Exchange Curtails XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Investing Opportunities
2023/12/29 08:58
Major Exchange Curtails XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Investing Opportunities
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Step Into the Future of Crypto at the Crypto Vision Conference 2024 in Makati!
BoneX Margin Makes History By Being The First Platform To Provide 20% Cash Back
RepubliK Integrates Fireblocks to Enhance Web3 Security in Social Media
Show all
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Top Ripple Lawyer Says SEC No Longer Scares the Industry
Vitalik Buterin Shares New Ethereum Vision
Cardano (ADA) Price History Shows Epic Milestone Is Underway
Show all
Advertisement
AD