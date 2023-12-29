Top Ripple Lawyer Says SEC No Longer Scares the Industry

Stuart Alderoty, Ripple chief legal officer, recently made a bold claim: the cryptocurrency industry is shaking off its fear of the SEC.

This striking statement, which was recently featured in The Wall Street Journal, comes as the industry grapples with ongoing legal challenges and regulatory uncertainties.

The SEC's crusade against crypto

As the world is stepping into 2024, the SEC’s campaign to regulate the crypto sector enters its seventh year, with no end in sight.

The journey, often described as a "forever war" in regulatory circles, has seen the SEC locking horns with major players in the crypto market.

Legal experts like Jan Folena from Stradley Ronon stress the inevitable lengthiness of these regulatory battles, especially in a sector as dynamic and unprecedented as cryptocurrency.

Despite facing stiff opposition from heavyweights like Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken, the SEC maintains a formidable track record in its enforcement actions, setting the stage for key legal showdowns that could significantly shape the future of crypto regulation.

The 2024 crypto outlook

As reported by U.Today, the lawyer's predictions for 2024 paint a picture of an industry still navigating turbulent regulatory waters.

Alderoty anticipates the wrap-up of Ripple's own legal tussle with the SEC but cautions against expecting a broader regulatory reprieve.

He foresees pivotal roles for the judiciary in curbing the SEC's reach, potentially culminating in a Supreme Court face-off. However, Alderoty also warns of a possible deadlock in Congress over crypto regulation, leaving U.S. firms in a potentially vulnerable spot