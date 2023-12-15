Ripple's Top Lawyer Names His 2024 Predictions

In a recent series of posts, Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty has unveiled his predictions for the cryptocurrency sector in 2024.

Advertisement

These predictions delve into the expected resolution of Ripple's ongoing lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the role of the judiciary in shaping crypto regulations, and the potential crypto impasse in Congress.

Ripple's legal outlook for 2024

The chief legal officer of Ripple anticipates the conclusion of the SEC's longstanding lawsuit against Ripple in 2024.

However, he warns that the SEC's approach of "regulation by enforcement" is likely to persist, affecting other leading players in the cryptocurrency industry.

Advertisement

Additionally, he foresees that courts will continue to play a crucial role in curbing the SEC's overreach. He actually predicts that ongoing legal disputes could eventually culminate in a Supreme Court showdown.

Congress will agree in principle on the need for crypto regulation in 2024, disagreements on the execution will likely result in a legislative stalemate, Alderoty predicts.

This impasse could leave U.S. crypto firms in a precarious position as other global players make significant strides in regulatory clarity and innovation.

Ripple's 2023 successes

2023 has been a landmark year for Ripple with pivotal legal victories against the SEC. These triumphs have been significant, providing much-needed regulatory clarity for XRP.

Furthermore, the regulatory body dropped all charges against Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen, who were previously embroiled in allegations of violating securities laws.

These developments not only bolstered Ripple's position in the industry but also underscored the resilience and innovative spirit of the broader cryptocurrency sector.

Following these legal victories, XRP has been relisted on major U.S. exchanges. The token is up an impressive 83% on a year-to-date basis.