Advertisement
AD

Ripple's Top Lawyer Names His 2024 Predictions

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's top legal mind has outlined his predictions for the cryptocurrency landscape in 2024
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 19:51
Ripple's Top Lawyer Names His 2024 Predictions
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent series of posts, Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty has unveiled his predictions for the cryptocurrency sector in 2024. 

Advertisement

These predictions delve into the expected resolution of Ripple's ongoing lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the role of the judiciary in shaping crypto regulations, and the potential crypto impasse in Congress. 

Ripple's legal outlook for 2024

The chief legal officer of Ripple anticipates the conclusion of the SEC's longstanding lawsuit against Ripple in 2024. 

However, he warns that the SEC's approach of "regulation by enforcement" is likely to persist, affecting other leading players in the cryptocurrency industry. 

Advertisement

Related
XRP: Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground

Additionally, he foresees that courts will continue to play a crucial role in curbing the SEC's overreach. He actually predicts that ongoing legal disputes could eventually culminate in a Supreme Court showdown. 

Congress will agree in principle on the need for crypto regulation in 2024, disagreements on the execution will likely result in a legislative stalemate, Alderoty predicts. 

This impasse could leave U.S. crypto firms in a precarious position as other global players make significant strides in regulatory clarity and innovation.

Ripple's 2023 successes

2023 has been a landmark year for Ripple with pivotal legal victories against the SEC. These triumphs have been significant, providing much-needed regulatory clarity for XRP

Furthermore, the regulatory body dropped all charges against Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen, who were previously embroiled in allegations of violating securities laws. 

These developments not only bolstered Ripple's position in the industry but also underscored the resilience and innovative spirit of the broader cryptocurrency sector. 

Following these legal victories, XRP has been relisted on major U.S. exchanges. The token is up an impressive 83% on a year-to-date basis.   

#Ripple News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Analysis for December 15
2023/12/15 20:20
SHIB Price Analysis for December 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Boosted by Exciting Wallet Connect Feature
2023/12/15 20:20
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Boosted by Exciting Wallet Connect Feature
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details
2023/12/15 20:20
Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ripple's Top Lawyer Names His 2024 Predictions
Ripple's Top Lawyer Names His 2024 Predictions
SHIB Price Analysis for December 15
SHIB Price Analysis for December 15
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Boosted by Exciting Wallet Connect Feature
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Boosted by Exciting Wallet Connect Feature
Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details
Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details
Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for SHIB, BTC Predicted to Surge to $80,000 in 2024, Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for SHIB, BTC Predicted to Surge to $80,000 in 2024, Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume
BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume
Cardano (ADA) Shockingly Ranks Next to Bitcoin (BTC) in This Area
Cardano (ADA) Shockingly Ranks Next to Bitcoin (BTC) in This Area
Bitcoin Halving's Approximate Date Figured out by Glassnode
Bitcoin Halving's Approximate Date Figured out by Glassnode
XRP Community Alerted to This Scam Method: Details
XRP Community Alerted to This Scam Method: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15
Show all
Advertisement
AD