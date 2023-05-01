'Top G' Andrew Tate Humiliates 'Crypto Kids,' Billy Markus Shuts Him Down

In a recent tweet, "Top G" Andrew Tate, an entrepreneur and social media personality, took a jab at the new generation of "Crypto Kids," whom he claims made their fortunes through scamming in cryptocurrencies and NFTs during the 2021 crypto boom. He argued that the easy money in the crypto world has dried up, leaving these young individuals with no real-world skills and shrinking fortunes.

Tate's tweet painted a picture of these "Crypto Kids" as individuals in their 20s who buy luxury items such as Lamborghinis and expensive watches to maintain an image of success. They brand themselves as "businessmen" on social media, often fabricating stories about their alleged success in the business world, usually in areas such as digital marketing agencies, which are hard to prove.

the easy money is in posting topless pictures and selling courses to people — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 30, 2023

According to Tate, these young crypto millionaires then attempt to sell the secrets of their wealth to others, despite having made their fortunes during a time when it was relatively easy to get rich by pure luck in the crypto space. Tate questions the credibility of these individuals, comparing their success to that of lottery winners, urging people not to fall for their schemes.

However, Billy Markus, co-founder of Dogecoin, responded to Tate's tweet with a sharp retort, suggesting that the real easy money is in posting topless pictures and selling courses to people, a clear reference to Tate's own business model. Markus' reply highlighted the irony in Tate's criticism of the "Crypto Kids," as both parties seem to be capitalizing on their respective niches and leveraging their success to sell products and services.

The exchange between Tate and Markus has once again ignited the debate over the credibility and sustainability of crypto-based wealth, especially for those who made their fortunes during the 2021 boom.