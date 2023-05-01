I'm Gonna Be Selling ADA for My SHIB and DOGE: Crypto YouTuber Jeremie Davinci

Crypto YouTube blogger and early Bitcoin investor Jeremie Davinci made a joke, showing "physical cryptocurrencies" on TikTok and stating that he prefers the leading meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) to "serious coin" ADA.
"I'm gonna be selling Cardano for my Shiba and Doge"
The TikTok video shared by Shiba Inu fan @BezosCrypto Davinci jokingly shows physical replicas of digital coins, which included the leading cryptos: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Dogecoin and a few others.
Davinci made fun of the "fact" that "physical cryptocurrencies" can actually exist there. When asked which coins he would hodl and which he would sell, the blogger said that he would hodl Bitcoin but is going to sell ADA for SHIB and DOGE. The video is likely a joke, so investors should not take it as investment advice.
REMEMBER— SHIB Bezos (@BezosCrypto) April 30, 2023
Early Bitcoin Investor Turned Millionaire Davinci Jeremie saying:
“ I’m gonna be selling my CARDANO for my #SHIBA “. $SHIB #SHIB #SHIBA #ShibaInu #Shibarium #SHIBARMY #ShibaArmy #SHIBARMYSTRONG 💪 #SHIBDELETEAZERO https://t.co/DlHYz8N6r7 pic.twitter.com/xx8WxEmL4H
Davinci's support of SHIB and DOGE
Davinci is an early Bitcoin hodler, so it seems natural that he would stick with his BTC stash and not sell it. Overall, he is believed to be a supporter of Shiba Inu too as, recently, he has been mentioning SHIB in a positive tone but making jokes as if trolling its community.
Last year, Davinci wrote that he had sold all of his crypto, except SHIB and DOGE. As 2023 started, he responded to a tweet, in which a crypto fan asked what he should spend his USDT on, and Davinci responded laconically, "SHIB."