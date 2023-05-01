I'm Gonna Be Selling ADA for My SHIB and DOGE: Crypto YouTuber Jeremie Davinci

Popular crypto YouTuber is betting on meme coins more than on ADA, but there's a catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto YouTube blogger and early Bitcoin investor Jeremie Davinci made a joke, showing "physical cryptocurrencies" on TikTok and stating that he prefers the leading meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) to "serious coin" ADA.

"I'm gonna be selling Cardano for my Shiba and Doge"

The TikTok video shared by Shiba Inu fan @BezosCrypto Davinci jokingly shows physical replicas of digital coins, which included the leading cryptos: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Dogecoin and a few others.

Davinci made fun of the "fact" that "physical cryptocurrencies" can actually exist there. When asked which coins he would hodl and which he would sell, the blogger said that he would hodl Bitcoin but is going to sell ADA for SHIB and DOGE. The video is likely a joke, so investors should not take it as investment advice.

Davinci's support of SHIB and DOGE

Davinci is an early Bitcoin hodler, so it seems natural that he would stick with his BTC stash and not sell it. Overall, he is believed to be a supporter of Shiba Inu too as, recently, he has been mentioning SHIB in a positive tone but making jokes as if trolling its community.

Last year, Davinci wrote that he had sold all of his crypto, except SHIB and DOGE. As 2023 started, he responded to a tweet, in which a crypto fan asked what he should spend his USDT on, and Davinci responded laconically, "SHIB."