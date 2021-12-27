Top ETH Whales Still Prefer SHIB as Leading Asset: Details

According to figures shared by WhaleStats, among the top ETH 100 whales, SHIB is the most popular asset

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As per a recent tweet by WhaleStats, Shiba Inu holds the largest USD position on the wallets of the top 100 ETH whales.

Analysis of the top 100 #SHIB holders 🐳🐳



➡️ $4,309,216 BUY

⬅️ $2,637,763 SELL



📈 $SHIB price ups 2% in the past 24hrs with the current price of $0.00003816



🏆 $SHIB now is biggest token position by dollar value among the top 1000 ETH wallets



👉 https://t.co/2R90mb2pKo pic.twitter.com/E38uP0nRnB Ads Ads December 27, 2021

Ethereum whales still buying a lot of SHIB

WhaleStats has analyzed data from the 100 top SHIB holders among these Ethereum whales, offering the results to the public on Twitter.

The average balance of SHIB in these wallets is 2.637 billion, with the average USD value of Shiba Inu being $100,557,537.

Aside from SHIB, the aforementioned whales also hold Ethereum (with an average USD value of $20,643,980 [5,069 ETH]), MATIC (average balance of 2,841,135 worth $8,141,757), OKB, CRO and MANA.

On the list of whales analyzed by the WhaleStats team, the first two biggest wallets hold around $1.5 billion worth of SHIB each (38.1 billion SHIB and 40.5 billion SHIB, respectively. One of them is the wallet called "Light"; earlier this month, U.Today reported that this person added $5 million worth of SHIB to their holdings. Meanwhile, SHIB remains the largest asset among the wallet's crypto holdings.

The rest of the top 10 whales hold approximately 10 billion SHIB on their balance worth approximately $381.4 million.

Anonymous whale buys 11.5 billion SHIB

According to figures shared by the etherscan blockchain tracker, over the past hour, an anonymous whale purchased 11,579,951,397 SHIB tokens. S/he spent $443,280 on it at the current Shiba Inu-USD exchange rate.

Over the past 10 hours, this whale also made several transactions to purchase 14.6 billion SHIB and moved 25 billion meme tokens to other wallets.

A detailed look at this wallet—0x1c17622cfa9b6fd2043a76dfc39a5b5a109aa708—shows that the overall balance of it at the moment is 468,751,459,256 SHIB, worth $17,943,805.

As of this writing, Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, is changing hands at $0.00003805. This is still around 55% away from its all-time high of $0.0000862 reached two months ago on Oct. 28.