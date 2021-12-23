Leading SHIB Whale Buys 93 Million SLP But SHIB Remains Top Asset in Portfolio

Recent DLT data shows that one of the biggest SHIB whales has bought a massive stash of SLP with SHIB still holding the largest position among their assets

A crypto whale who goes by the name "Light" and is ranked fourth on WhaleStats has expanded his portfolio to Smooth Love Potion (SLP). However, the biggest token position there by U.S. dollar amount remains Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency.

Top SHIB whale buys $2.8 million worth of SLP

The fourth-largest SHIB holder, "Light," has purchased 93,360,440 SLP, according to a recent tweet by WhaleStats. That is the equivalent of $2,815,687.

Smooth Love Potion is ranked 446th on the CoinMarketCap scale of digital assets and, at press time, it is changing hands at $0.03008 after a slight decline of over 2%.

It has a market cap of $96,451,213 and a trading volume of $103,339,910 detected within 24 hours.

Detailed data provided by WhaleStats shows, however, that the "Light" whale still bets mostly on Shiba Inu. This second most popular meme cryptocurrency takes up 36.56% of his portfolio and $1,348,413,820 in USD equivalent.

ETH comes second with 18.19% worth $670,862,780. It is followed by CRO at 11.98%, worth $441,916,224.

The whale also holds MATIC, USDT, WBTC, BUSD and other coins. The overall worth of his ERC-20-based crypto assets amounts to $1,996,077,852.

Image via WhaleStats

As reported by U.Today earlier this month, "Light" added $5 million worth of SHIB to his meme crypto holdings.

13th biggest whale buys 34 billion SHIB

On Dec. 21, U.Today reported that another large SHIB whale named "Tsunade" acquired a whopping 34 billion SHIB tokens from the CoinOne 2 exchange wallet, adding them to his 163.2 billion Shiba Inu stash.

The U.S. dollar equivalent of the purchase was $1,002,526. According to data from etherscan, the whale purchased the aforementioned 163.2 billion SHIB in December in four massive transfers.

However, among the crypto assets this person holds, DOGE holds the largest position. It is followed by USDT, then comes SHIB and Ethereum.

SHIB is showing a rise

As of this writing, the Shiba Inu coin that rolled back to the 13th spot on the CoinMarketCap scale is trading at $0.00003579, showing a mild rise of almost 4%.

On Dec. 22, SHIB managed to reach the $0.00003724 level; however, later on, the price dipped to the $0.00003458 area, having risen a little by now.