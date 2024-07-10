TON Exploring Layer 2 With Polygon CDK: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Open Network (TON) is exploring the launch of a layer-2 scaling solution to plug into the growing ecosystem. On the X social media platform, it was confirmed that the TON Applications Chain (TAC) will build the L2 solution as a zk-powered engine.

TON and layer 2: Perks

TON in itself is regarded as one of the most technologically advanced networks in the industry. The protocol plans to replicate this in the proposed layer-2 engine. TON has made arrangements to leverage the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK) to design the L2 solution.

As highlighted, the layer-2 protocol in view will connect to the AggLayer, enabling seamless interop and unified liquidity for the broader TON blockchain ecosystem.

TON Applications Chain (TAC) is building a zk-powered L2 w/ Polygon CDK that will connect to the AggLayer, enabling seamless interop & unified liquidity for the @ton_blockchain ecosystem



+ EVM compatibility for telegram dApps

+ even more users for the aggregated blockchain… https://t.co/XU0e73mPnQ — Polygon | Aggregated (@0xPolygon) July 9, 2024

The benefits of this new solution will go beyond scalability. It will bring new functions to decentralized applications (dApps) on Telegram. One of these is the EVM compatibility these new dApps will enjoy. With EVM, TON applications can easily integrate with others in the Ethereum ecosystem.

As the blockchain with the largest market liquidity for DeFi, the TON-Ethereum linking will give users the best of both worlds without forcing unhealthy tradeoffs. Additionally, the deployment of EVM compatibility will help TON gain access to even more users in the industry.

New way to level up with TON

TON has been making waves in the industry, especially through its highly popular Play-2-Earn games. With Notcoin (NOT) and Hamster Kombat recording more than 200 million monthly active users, TON believes the best way to level up is to create a chain that can help scale these games.

The ecosystem’s native coin, Toncoin (TON), has showcased positive momentum thus far. The coin is currently trading for $7.33, up by 0.84% in the past 24 hours. With more details set to come out soon, more upside might await TON than its previous highs.