Advertisement
AD

    Toncoin Surges 376% as Whales Pile up Cheap TON

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Toncoin on massive recovery run
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 14:48
    Toncoin Surges 376% as Whales Pile up Cheap TON
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Toncoin is on its way to a recovery, and the most recent 376% surge in whale transactions is the confirmation of it. There is a high chance of us seeing a substantial surge on the market, on par with the on-chain growth in the background. 

    Advertisement

    Whale activity has been observed in Toncoin transactions over the last 24 hours. The most recent data indicates that 359,000 TON were involved in nine significant transactions. Major players showed increased interest as the seven-day high reached 32 transactions on July 6, 2024.

    Article image
    TON/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The recent low, which occurred on July 7, 2024, with three transactions, was followed by this spike in activity. Furthermore, there has been a noticeable rise in the quantity of big transactions. The total amount of large transactions in the last day was 359,000 TON, and on July 3, 2024, it reached a seven-day high of 962,000 TON.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Crucial Alert Issued to XRP Ledger Users, What It Pertains To: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Suddenly Come Back: What's Happening?
    JPMorgan Has Dire Warning for Bitcoin Bulls

    Related
    Cardano Nears Historic Chang Upgrade With Major Node Release: Details
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 13:03
    Cardano Nears Historic Chang Upgrade With Major Node Release: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This increase implies that whales are buying cheap TON by taking advantage of current market conditions. Based on a price chart analysis, Toncoin has been trending upward. TON is up two points, or 32%, as of right now, trading at about $7.28. In recent sessions, the price has been erratic, hitting highs of $7.38 and lows of $7.09.

    Along with resistance levels at $8.00 and above, the technical indicators also point to support at $7.16. With the price of Toncoin continuing to rise above significant moving averages, the overall trend seems positive. There may be room for more gains as the 50 EMA and 200 EMA are both exhibiting upward momentum.

    Additionally, the RSI is in a positive position, indicating that the asset is not yet overbought. The growing amount of TON that whales are accumulating indicates their high level of confidence in the asset's potential performance.

    #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 540% in Epic Activity Surge as Price Eyes Recovery
    Jul 9, 2024 - 14:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 540% in Epic Activity Surge as Price Eyes Recovery
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image $34 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Jul 9, 2024 - 14:42
    $34 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Jul 9, 2024 - 14:42
    Ethereum L2 Nightmare: Shocking 97% of Arbitrum Holders Suffer Losses
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    L-H x BytePlus: Next-Gen Web3 Fashion Collaboration
    Agrotoken and Tanssi Collaborate to Transform South American Agro-Finance on Polkadot
    Sovereign Nature Initiative Launches DOTphin on Polkadot to Create Positive Environmental Impact
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin Surges 376% as Whales Pile up Cheap TON
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 540% in Epic Activity Surge as Price Eyes Recovery
    $34 Million in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD