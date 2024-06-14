Advertisement
AD

    XRP Gets Flipped by TON

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP is now below Toncoin (TON) by market capitalization, according to CoinCodex
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 9:47
    XRP Gets Flipped by TON
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has slipped below Toncoin (TON) by market capitalization, according to data provided by CoinCodex. The two cryptocurrencies are valued at $27.38 billion and $26.57 billion, respectively.  

    Advertisement

    TON, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (Telegram Open Network), is up more than 2% over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, XRP is down 1.55% over the same period of time. 

    It is worth noting that TON has managed to outperform 80% of the top 100 cryptocurrency assets in a year, with its price increasing 456% over the past year. 

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    JPMorgan Issues Major Bitcoin Warning as BTC Price Plunges
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Its Way to Reversal, Solana (SOL) Hanging From Edge, Ethereum (ETH ) Lost $3,500
    This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival to Be Supported by Coinbase

    Related
    Fri, 06/14/2024 - 08:38
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As reported by U.Today, the TON network has now surpassed more than $500 million in total value locked (TVL). Tonstakers, DeDust, and STON.fi are the leading projects by market cap. 

    For comparison, XRP has been one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies in the top 100. That said, as noted by analyst Bill Morgan, this is largely due to the fact that the cryptocurrency experienced a massive rally last July following Ripple's partial victory against the SEC. However, it failed to maintain its momentum and pared its huge gains, which is why its performance seems to be underwhelming compared to other cryptocurrencies at first glance. 

    Related
    Fri, 06/14/2024 - 06:03
    JPMorgan Issues Major Bitcoin Warning as BTC Price Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    With that being said, XRP is still down 85.9% from its record high, which makes it one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies alongside Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT).  

    Meanwhile, XRP remains above TON on CoinGecko, another popular coin-tracking website. 

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating: What's Happening?
    Jun 14, 2024 - 09:51
    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    Jun 14, 2024 - 09:51
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    related image Massive Good Sign for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Revealed by Report
    Jun 14, 2024 - 09:51
    Massive Good Sign for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Revealed by Report
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Get Ready for the iGaming and TECH Summer Run-Off on Strava
    FINNOVEX South Africa 2024: Empowering the Financial Renaissance
    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Gets Flipped by TON
    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating: What's Happening?
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD