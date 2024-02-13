Advertisement
AD

Shytoshi Kusama Teases SHIB Army With Valentine's Day Message: 'Prepare Your Wallet'

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Mysterious leader of Shiba Inu team has published intriguing message ahead of Valentine's Day
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 9:42
Shytoshi Kusama Teases SHIB Army With Valentine's Day Message: 'Prepare Your Wallet'
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The lead developer of Shiba Inu, known to the community under the alias Shytoshi Kusama, has published an intriguing post related to the approaching Valentine’s Day in the “Shibarium Tech” Telegram group, sparking enthusiasm among the SHIB army.

Another intriguing message, this time about SHIB-related NFTs, was published by him on the X social media platform.

Kusama's Valentine's Day teasing post: "Prepare your wallet"

Shytoshi Kusama reminded the SHIB community about approaching Valentine’s Day, telling them that love is in the air and to prepare their hearts. Aside from this Kusama, recommended them to prepare their wallets, too.

Shytoshi Kusama posts on Telegram
Image via "Shibarium Tech", Telegram

This could be indicative of some sort of an airdrop coming, or simply because celebrating this day of love may require substantial expense. No details from Kusama or any other member of the SHIB team followed.

However, on Twitter, Shytoshi Kusama also mentioned a new thing coming from the world of SHIB. It seems to be related to the aforementioned message by Kusama. The Twitter post is about Shiboshis – Shibarium-based NFTs. The new product teased by the @shiboshisworld account is described as follows: “She's on her way. Were you expecting her?”

The short video published in @shiboshisworld’s tweet features a tweet from Kusama, and it also states that “love is here,” in line with Kusama’s intriguing Telegram post.

On Feb. 12, Kusama (major SHIB dev Kaal and many other SHIB army members) tweeted: “Single Shiboshi looking for new love...Is there any other Shiboshis out there looking forward to Valentine’s Day?” Thus, this seems like a campaign for a new Shiboshis collection to do with the approaching holiday.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Army by Going to Bitcoin State El Salvador

"SHI launch approaches": SHIB team member

Earlier this week, SHIB rep Lucie published a tweet to share that the development of the Shibarium ecosystem is progressing steadily, and new dapps, DAOs, etc., are actively being created on the layer-2 blockchain. Lucie mentioned “future treats” - TREAT, Shiboshis – coming.

An important mention was made of the SHI stablecoin. Lucie wrote that its “launch is approaching slowly but surely.” Lucie assured the SHIB army that Shiba Inu holders will benefit not only from the Shibarium ecosystem but also from other projects that are collaborating with it.

#Shytoshi Kusama #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #NFT
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 340% On-Chain as SHIB Price About to Erase Zero
2024/02/13 10:19
Shiba Inu Skyrockets 340% On-Chain as SHIB Price About to Erase Zero
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Over $33 Million in XRP Transferred From Binance to Unknown Wallets: Details
2024/02/13 10:09
Over $33 Million in XRP Transferred From Binance to Unknown Wallets: Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Tom Lee Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Price Rally
2024/02/13 10:09
Tom Lee Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Price Rally
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu Skyrockets 340% On-Chain as SHIB Price About to Erase Zero
Over $33 Million in XRP Transferred From Binance to Unknown Wallets: Details
Tom Lee Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Price Rally
Show all