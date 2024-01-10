Advertisement
AD

Tom Lee Makes Astonishing Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tom Lee, Fundstrat's cofounder, predicts bright future for Bitcoin on CNBC, with expectations of it reaching $150,000 in next year and staggering $500,000 in five years
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 15:51
Tom Lee Makes Astonishing Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a Wednesday CNBC interview, Tom Lee, the renowned cofounder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, presented an astonishingly bullish forecast for Bitcoin. 

Advertisement

Lee predicts that Bitcoin could surge to $150,000 in the next 12 months and escalate to an impressive half a million dollars within five years. 

Analyzing key factors

Lee's optimistic stance on Bitcoin is deeply rooted in his analysis of the current economic scenario and the intrinsic aspects of Bitcoin itself. 

He argues, "There's a finite supply [of Bitcoin], but now we have a potentially huge increase in demand," stressing the scarcity and increasing interest in the cryptocurrency. 

This bullish view is especially striking when contrasted with his more measured predictions for the stock market. 

Lee expects the stock market to face challenges in the early half of 2024, followed by a robust recovery in the latter part.

In his interview, Lee said, "I think 2024 is ultimately going to be a good year in stocks...But the caveat being the first six months, probably a little more challenging."

Related
XRP up 96% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Finds Major Support

He elaborates that this is due to the anticipation of the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, which will significantly impact investor sentiment.

Weighing economic indicators

Lee is optimistic about Bitcoin's future, but he does not overlook the broader economic risks. He estimates the likelihood of a recession to be about 20%, a figure he deems low but significant. 

The expert's predictions also hinge on the expectation of declining inflation and the Federal Reserve's approach to monetary policy. 

He believes that the focus will be less on the frequency of rate cuts and more on overall economic health.

Discussing the economic outlook, Lee stated, "I think the recession odds are low...The only risk to our view would be if we have a recession."

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Tom Lee
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Crucial Ryoshi Rule Shared by SHIB Member as Community Wants More BONE Listings
2024/01/10 16:02
Crucial Ryoshi Rule Shared by SHIB Member as Community Wants More BONE Listings
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano (ADA) Might Achieve 80% Breakout With This Important Signal
2024/01/10 16:02
Cardano (ADA) Might Achieve 80% Breakout With This Important Signal
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 'I Think Gensler Is Lying' About SEC Twitter Hack: Anthony Scaramucci
2024/01/10 16:02
'I Think Gensler Is Lying' About SEC Twitter Hack: Anthony Scaramucci
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Breaking Boundaries: Taisu Ventures Co-hosts Web3 Hackathon with TreeHacks at Stanford
Open Source Rif Wallet Launched With The Aim To Bring The Next Billion To Bitcoin
Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Tom Lee Makes Astonishing Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction
Crucial Ryoshi Rule Shared by SHIB Member as Community Wants More BONE Listings
Cardano (ADA) Might Achieve 80% Breakout With This Important Signal
Show all