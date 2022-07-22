TokLok (TOL) Introduces Blockchain-Based Communication Platform with Crypto Payments

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As centralized server-based messaging applications like WhatsApp or Telegram are prone to attacks and data leaks, secure blockchain-based platforms can change the game in digital technologies.

TokLok (TOL) addresses security issues of messengers; here’s how

Novel decentralized communications platform TokLok goes live to address major bottlenecks of existing corporate and public messengers.

Existing mainstream messengers failed to protect the privacy of its users: for instance, WhatsApp end-to-end encryption is broken when messages are uploaded to the cloud while Telegram periodically leaks users’ data.

Also, hackers can access the clouds utilized by mainstream messengers. That is why using old-fashioned instruments for conversations is no longer secure. Blockchains represent perfect technical platforms for releasing the messaging applications of the new generation. They eliminate opportunities for attacks and centralization efforts.

TokLok merges the benefits of newest blockchain tech developments to guarantee its users an unmatched level of privacy, security and message encryption. It not only encrypts all messages sent but erases the irrelevant information periodically.

Introducing $TOL, core native token of next-gen decentralized messaging platform

Namely, TokLok ($TOL) features built-in tooling to delete messages after the receiver views them. Also, the platform boasts a native in-app crypto transfer system.

Unlike WhatsApp and Telegram, TokLok allows its users to send money in a low-fee manner. TokLok is also suitable for both retail and corporate cross-border remittances. As the system is decentralized, no party can censor, block or intercept payments.

To underpin its tokenomic and marketing design, the TokLok team issued $TOL, its first native utility cryptocurrency. Holding $TOL allows Web3 enthusiasts to send money at a low cost and high speed: TOL users are therefore premium customers of the TokLok application.

$TOL purchasers are granted lifetime access to existing and future versions of TokLok software for secure messaging. They also get exclusive perks from the TokLok team and directly support the platform’s future development.

Currently, $TOL token sale is in its second phase; tokens are available at 5.5 PLN per TOL price. From September 16, 2022, the price of $TOL will increase by almost 100% to 10 PLN per $TOL.