Titans Elon Musk and Stephen King Engage in Heated Debate on X: Details

Tech mogul, CEO of Tesla and X owner Elon Musk has teased the new building for X in Austin, Texas, where the tech billionaire has transitioned the headquarters for both X and SpaceX from California in light of the recent legislation changes.

Stephen King attacks Elon Musk

While the crypto community, including Musk’s pen friend Billy Markus (who is a Dogecoin co-founder and is known on X as Shibetoshi Nakamoto), the legendary horror writer Stephen King responded to Musk and insisted on calling the social media platform in the old way – Twitter.

This is not the first time, King disagrees with Musk on this issue publicly. Elon Musk responded to King with an “XX” message and added a “face throwing a kiss” emoji.

𝕏𝕏 😘 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2024

The responses of commentators then split into those who is happy about Musk rebranding the company into X and those who still firmly believe that Twitter must remain Twitter and not be called anything else. These X users sided with Stephen King.

XRP army and DOGE founder support Musk and X title

The new headquarters building literally has an “X” shape. Some XRP users responded that the new logo of the social media giant resembles the XRP logo so much.

The Dogecoin co-founder in his usual half-joking manner tweeted: “That’s a good idea. The roofs should also have a pool and bar for some rad pool parties.”

that’s a good idea



the roofs should also have a pool and bar for some rad pool parties — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 18, 2024

Initially, when Musk only started charging $8 per month for blue verification checks, Stephen King was among those who stated that he would rather leave Twitter (back then that name was still used) than pay. Elon Musk then tweeted that he would pay for King and William Shatner, the legendary actor famous for his role of commander James T. Kirk in the iconic Star Trek serial.