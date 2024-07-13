Ripple CTO Explodes XRP Army With Comment on Elon Musk's X Big Feature

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz has taken to the X social media platform (formerly widely known as Twitter) to make an observation about one of the key features of the X app that he has not yet dealt with directly — Community Notes.

David Schwartz "unhappy" about Community Notes not noticing him

Schwartz tweeted that he had never yet got a community note from that team, adding a sad smile to his tweet.

The XRP community immediately and eagerly responded to Schwartz, offering advice on how to get noticed by Community Notes, for example an X user suggested that Ripple CTO should “say something wrong about XRP.” Another user provided screenshots to show that those tweets made by Schwartz were close to getting a community note.

Basically, never having been corrected by Community Notes is a good thing, meaning that all the data shared in posts is accurate and does not need correcting. The feature was introduced earlier this year, and it has the full support of Elon Musk.

However, David Schwartz does not seem happy about it, perhaps of his frequent critical posts where he comments Elon Musk’s tweets, often opposing the innovative entrepreneur and the owner of X.

Ripple CTO makes critical AI observation

Earlier this week, the Ripple top executive made a critical observation on how artificial intelligence has been used by a popular question-and-answer platform Quora. In particular, Schwartz criticized questions created by AI-based Quora Prompt Generator.

Schwartz tweeted, “High-quality AI generated questions, as usual. Keep up the good work, @Quora.”