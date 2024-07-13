Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Explodes XRP Army With Comment on Elon Musk's X Big Feature

    Yuri Molchan
    Top executive at Ripple has engaged XRP community in heated discussion about one of key X features
    Sat, 13/07/2024 - 8:20
    Ripple CTO Explodes XRP Army With Comment on Elon Musk's X Big Feature
    Contents
    Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz has taken to the X social media platform (formerly widely known as Twitter) to make an observation about one of the key features of the X app that he has not yet dealt with directly — Community Notes.

    David Schwartz "unhappy" about Community Notes not noticing him

    Schwartz tweeted that he had never yet got a community note from that team, adding a sad smile to his tweet.

    The XRP community immediately and eagerly responded to Schwartz, offering advice on how to get noticed by Community Notes, for example an X user suggested that Ripple CTO should “say something wrong about XRP.” Another user provided screenshots to show that those tweets made by Schwartz were close to getting a community note.

    Basically, never having been corrected by Community Notes is a good thing, meaning that all the data shared in posts is accurate and does not need correcting. The feature was introduced earlier this year, and it has the full support of Elon Musk.

    However, David Schwartz does not seem happy about it, perhaps of his frequent critical posts where he comments Elon Musk’s tweets, often opposing the innovative entrepreneur and the owner of X.

    Ripple CTO makes critical AI observation

    Earlier this week, the Ripple top executive made a critical observation on how artificial intelligence has been used by a popular question-and-answer platform Quora. In particular, Schwartz criticized questions created by AI-based Quora Prompt Generator.

    Schwartz tweeted, “High-quality AI generated questions, as usual. Keep up the good work, @Quora.”

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
