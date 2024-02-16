Dogecoin Founder Defends Elon Musk From Horror Legend Stephen King's Critique

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

DOGE cofounder Billy Markus and many within the Dogecoin community have stood up to defend the X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk against criticism aimed at him by horror writing legend Stephen King.

Stephen King slams Elon Musk again

The world famous horror writer has been opposing Musk since his takeover of X/Twitter in 2022, including when Musk rebranded it as X last year and introduced multi-colored verification checks for a monthly fee. For individuals, it is a blue check worth $8 per month.

King refused to pay for it on principle, and so did legendary actor William Shatner - famous for his role of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek series. Musk offered to let them keep their checks and pay for them out of his pocket, presumably out of respect and wishing to keep these important celebrities on his platform (King has approximately seven million followers).

They both agreed, but King still continued to criticize Elon Musk in his tweets from time to time. Musk explained to King that this measure was necessary not only to get rid of bots on X/Twitter but also to keep it financially stable since advertisers were not a reliable and constant source of income.

This time, the writer bashed Musk for his need to put his “personal brand on everything,” including Twitter.

DOGE founder and community respond to King

The Dogecoin army, along with one of the DOGE founders, Billy Markus, responded to the legendary writer respectfully. Markus’s tweet was in his traditional ironic manner, hinting that King is not entitled to apply the old name to the platform bought by Musk and titled in the way Musk sees fit.

if elon can name your books, you can name elon’s app that he bought — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 15, 2024

Twitter user DogeDesigner (who claims to be a UX/UI and graphic designer at Dogecoin) clarified to King why the name Twitter is no longer relevant (because of the former 140 characters limitation for posts) and advised him to finally start calling the platform by its current name.

Twitter user @dogeofficialceo published a tweet in which he suggested that his followers come up with a suitable name for a book that Stephen King could write about Elon Musk if he chose to. Ironic replies to that followed.