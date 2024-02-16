Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin Founder Defends Elon Musk From Horror Legend Stephen King's Critique

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Founder of Dogecoin and DOGE community have sided with Elon Musk, hitting back at Stephen King for criticizing X owner
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 15:00
Dogecoin Founder Defends Elon Musk From Horror Legend Stephen King's Critique
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

DOGE cofounder Billy Markus and many within the Dogecoin community have stood up to defend the X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk against criticism aimed at him by horror writing legend Stephen King.

Stephen King slams Elon Musk again

The world famous horror writer has been opposing Musk since his takeover of X/Twitter in 2022, including when Musk rebranded it as X last year and introduced multi-colored verification checks for a monthly fee. For individuals, it is a blue check worth $8 per month.

King refused to pay for it on principle, and so did legendary actor William Shatner - famous for his role of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek series. Musk offered to let them keep their checks and pay for them out of his pocket, presumably out of respect and wishing to keep these important celebrities on his platform (King has approximately seven million followers).

They both agreed, but King still continued to criticize Elon Musk in his tweets from time to time. Musk explained to King that this measure was necessary not only to get rid of bots on X/Twitter but also to keep it financially stable since advertisers were not a reliable and constant source of income.

This time, the writer bashed Musk for his need to put his “personal brand on everything,” including Twitter.

Related
Elon Musk's OpenAI Tweet Sparks Crypto Community's Excited Response

DOGE founder and community respond to King

The Dogecoin army, along with one of the DOGE founders, Billy Markus, responded to the legendary writer respectfully. Markus’s tweet was in his traditional ironic manner, hinting that King is not entitled to apply the old name to the platform bought by Musk and titled in the way Musk sees fit.

Twitter user DogeDesigner (who claims to be a UX/UI and graphic designer at Dogecoin) clarified to King why the name Twitter is no longer relevant (because of the former 140 characters limitation for posts) and advised him to finally start calling the platform by its current name.

Twitter user @dogeofficialceo published a tweet in which he suggested that his followers come up with a suitable name for a book that Stephen King could write about Elon Musk if he chose to. Ironic replies to that followed.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin co-founder #Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image XRP Price Breaks Key Resistance, Eyes Epic 20% Upswing
2024/02/16 15:19
XRP Price Breaks Key Resistance, Eyes Epic 20% Upswing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Inches Closer to Erasing Zero; What's Driving Rally?
2024/02/16 15:07
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Inches Closer to Erasing Zero; What's Driving Rally?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk's OpenAI Tweet Sparks Crypto Community's Excited Response
2024/02/16 14:57
Elon Musk's OpenAI Tweet Sparks Crypto Community's Excited Response
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Price Breaks Key Resistance, Eyes Epic 20% Upswing
Dogecoin Founder Defends Elon Musk From Horror Legend Stephen King's Critique
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Inches Closer to Erasing Zero; What's Driving Rally?
Show all