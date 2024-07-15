Elon Musk's New Tweet Stuns XRP Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk, the owner of the popular social media platform X, has published a new post that triggered a reaction from many X users, including the global cryptocurrency community, and the XRP and SHIB armies in particular.

Elon Musk triggers XRP army

Musk published a short video with the X logo earlier today, perhaps to remind the community of the importance of his $44 purchase of Twitter to defend free speech, as he keeps pointing out.

Crypto users were the first to respond to that, and a major XRP fan @XRPcryptowolf, once again pointed out that the logo of the X app and that of the XRP coin look pretty much identical. This is one of the reasons why the XRP army still cherishes hopes that XRP could be among those cryptos that Musk might integrate into his social media company.

Mostly, though, the strongest hopes in this respect are those of the Dogecoin army, since Elon Musk remains a hot supporter of this very first meme cryptocurrency launched in 2013 on the basis of the Bitcoin code.

A SHIB fan, “Shib Bender,” also responded to Elon Musk’s “X logo” tweet positively.

X keeps moving toward payment integration

Last week, X Payments, a subsidiary of X, secured a Money Transmitter License in yet another U.S. state. This brings X right up to a major milestone here – it has already been granted this license in 29 states.

X will be able to transfer funds within those 29 states, aiming to become one of the leading players in the sphere of online payments. However, after securing these licenses, X will also need separate licenses for processing payments within the same states. Several times this year, it was announced on X that internal payments on this popular social media platform would be launched by the end of this year.

Overall, X already offers an opportunity to send a tip to any user in crypto – in 2021, the cofounder and former CEO of the platform, Jack Dorsey, launched tipping in BTC. The following year, when Dorsey stepped down as the company's chief executive, ETH tipping was added as well. After Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and began rebranding it as X in 2023, he added a subscription function, which allows content creators to receive monthly payments from their subscribers.