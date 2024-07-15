Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk's New Tweet Stuns XRP Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    X owner Elon Musk has issued tweet that triggered reaction from XRP army
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 10:56
    Elon Musk's New Tweet Stuns XRP Community
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Elon Musk, the owner of the popular social media platform X, has published a new post that triggered a reaction from many X users, including the global cryptocurrency community, and the XRP and SHIB armies in particular.

    Elon Musk triggers XRP army

    Musk published a short video with the X logo earlier today, perhaps to remind the community of the importance of his $44 purchase of Twitter to defend free speech, as he keeps pointing out.

    Crypto users were the first to respond to that, and a major XRP fan @XRPcryptowolf, once again pointed out that the logo of the X app and that of the XRP coin look pretty much identical. This is one of the reasons why the XRP army still cherishes hopes that XRP could be among those cryptos that Musk might integrate into his social media company.

    HOT Stories
    'There Will Always Be a Crash': Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Market Bubble
    Say Goodbye to Bitcoin Under $60,000 Forever: Samson Mow Doubles Down on Forecast
    XRP Price Breakout? Here's What to Expect This Week
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Abnormal Volatility, Soars to Nearly $63K

    Mostly, though, the strongest hopes in this respect are those of the Dogecoin army, since Elon Musk remains a hot supporter of this very first meme cryptocurrency launched in 2013 on the basis of the Bitcoin code.

    A SHIB fan, “Shib Bender,” also responded to Elon Musk’s “X logo” tweet positively.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Explodes XRP Army With Comment on Elon Musk's X Big Feature
    Sat, 07/13/2024 - 08:20
    Ripple CTO Explodes XRP Army With Comment on Elon Musk's X Big Feature
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    X keeps moving toward payment integration

    Last week, X Payments, a subsidiary of X, secured a Money Transmitter License in yet another U.S. state. This brings X right up to a major milestone here – it has already been granted this license in 29 states.

    X will be able to transfer funds within those 29 states, aiming to become one of the leading players in the sphere of online payments. However, after securing these licenses, X will also need separate licenses for processing payments within the same states. Several times this year, it was announced on X that internal payments on this popular social media platform would be launched by the end of this year.

    Overall, X already offers an opportunity to send a tip to any user in crypto – in 2021, the cofounder and former CEO of the platform, Jack Dorsey, launched tipping in BTC. The following year, when Dorsey stepped down as the company's chief executive, ETH tipping was added as well. After Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and began rebranding it as X in 2023, he added a subscription function, which allows content creators to receive monthly payments from their subscribers.

    #Elon Musk #XRP #Dogecoin #Twitter
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Saw 1,141% Increase in Volume as $65,000 Looms on Horizon
    Jul 15, 2024 - 10:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Saw 1,141% Increase in Volume as $65,000 Looms on Horizon
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Hit $63,000: Details
    Jul 15, 2024 - 10:50
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Hit $63,000: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shibarium Bridge Sentiment Sends BONE up 6%
    Jul 15, 2024 - 10:50
    Shibarium Bridge Sentiment Sends BONE up 6%
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Asia Business Show 2024
    Web3 Payment Platform Zeebu's Step Toward Decentralization, Setting Precedent in Tokenomics with Upcoming Token Burn Event
    Boom Options as the Latest iGaming Trend
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk's New Tweet Stuns XRP Community
    Bitcoin (BTC) Saw 1,141% Increase in Volume as $65,000 Looms on Horizon
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Hit $63,000: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD