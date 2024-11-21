    'Time Will Tell': Binance Bosses Add Intrigue to Bitcoin Mania at $97,000

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Binance cofounder Ye Hi drops mysterious quote about $97,650 Bitcoin all-time high
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 13:31
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of major cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) reached a high above $97,640 today and reached a new all-time high of $97,852. This, of course, caused a cascade of reactions on social media, and among the most influential and popular of them was Binance’s cofounder and president Yi He adding a particularly enigmatic note to the discourse.

    Rather than offering a direct comment on the price action of the major cryptocurrency, Yi He opted for a more subtle approach. Sharing a Bitcoin price chart, she accompanied it with the caption, “Time will tell. 交给时间。” 

    
    While brief, the message, which translates roughly to "leave it to time" from Chinese, left much up to interpretation. Trying to decode this message, one may suggest that her words seemed to capture the sense of both anticipation and patience that often surrounds Bitcoin’s chaotic behavior, sparking confusion about whether Ye Hi was hinting at further growth or just offering a reflection on explosive dynamics.

    This was not the only signal from Binance's leadership. CEO Richard Teng, in response to Yi He’s post, simply left a rocket emoji. Though minimal, such a gesture is often associated with bullish sentiment, adding another angle to the broader narrative. 

    Together, these opinions from Binance executives added depth to the ongoing conversation about Bitcoin's unstoppable record-breaking performance.

    The closer the price of the major cryptocurrency gets to the coveted six-figure mark, the more mysterious the most influential of the crypto market figures becomes. One may wonder what will happen if BTC does reach $100,000; perhaps market participants will switch to only posting figures and quotes.

