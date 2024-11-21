DOGE Founder Says Bitcoin Growth Dwarfs ‘Everything Else’ But What About Dogecoin?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, who created Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has addressed his millions of followers on the X social media website to underscore the staggering difference between the performance of Bitcoin and “literally everything else right now.”

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, as Markus is known on social media, published his X post as Bitcoin has closely approached $98,000, setting yet another all-time high over the past month.

Markus also shared a recommendation as to whether it is better to hold or sell Dogecoin now.

"Bitcoin and 'everything else'"

Markus published a meme with Shiba Inu dogs, in which Kabosu, with a muscled, well-built body, representing Bitcoin, which is currently experiencing mammoth growth, and Cheems Balltze, with an average dog’s body, representing altcoins — “literally everything else in the market right now.”

Thus, Shibetoshi Nakamoto has underscored the amazing gap that has emerged between the fast-growing flagship cryptocurrency and all altcoins, including the second largest crypto, Ethereum.

Over the last 24 hours, the bellwether cryptocurrency has added more than 4%, soaring to a new all-time high at $97,862 and taking another quick and major step toward the much-anticipated $100,000 level.

Bitcoin has demonstrated an almost 10% increase since Sunday, when it traded at the $89,000 mark. In total, it has grown by 19% since Monday, Nov. 11, soaring from $81,880. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $97,461.

Following Bitcoin’s extensive growth and also inspired by a few other drivers, Ethereum has soared by 2.85% to hit $3,140 after a 10.7% decline since Nov. 12. XRP has added an astonishing 95% since Nov. 11, surpassing the $1 level.

Should one sell DOGE or hold? Markus responds

In the comments section, Markus received a question from a follower who said that he only owned Dogecoin, asking the co-creator of this meme asset whether he should keep holding it or sell it.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto gave a unique answer: an animated GIF saying, “No Idea.” Markus is known for his skeptical attitude toward crypto investment and trading. According to tweets published earlier this year, he holds very little DOGE and BTC — 0.006 BTC in particular.

Over the past week, DOGE has been trading in a range, holding near the $0.38 price level.