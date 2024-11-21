    Bitcoin to Finally 'Bury' Ethereum? Peter Brandt Issues Grim Epic 'Letter From the Grave' Call

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Peter Brandt issues 'letter from the grave' price alert as Ethereum hits critical support against major cryptocurrency Bitcoin
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 9:43
    Bitcoin to Finally 'Bury' Ethereum? Peter Brandt Issues Grim Epic 'Letter From the Grave' Call
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    While the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is dramatically updating historic high after high, just as dramatically, the price of Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin on the crypto market, is flying in an open peak downward against the major cryptocurrency. Since the beginning of the year, the price of ETH has lost 46.99% to the price of BTC from the high of the year and, as a result, has reached 0.03187 BTC per Ethereum, unseen since March 2021 - that is, for almost four years. 

    Of course, the discussions about the terrible performance of Ether, or rather the merciless mockery of it, an asset believed to be able to flip Bitcoin, is one of the most active. 

    Related
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Major Ethereum "Warning"
    Tue, 11/19/2024 - 19:35
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Major Ethereum "Warning"
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to Finally 'Bury' Ethereum? Peter Brandt Issues Grim Epic 'Letter From the Grave' Call
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $98,000 as Altcoins Lag Behind
    XRP 4 Days of Sleep: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at Double Top Pattern Formation, Pepe (PEPE) Loses 21% in 6 Days, But There's Still Chance
    Binance's CZ Warns About MacBook Vulnerabilities

    Thus, the situation on the Ethereum/Bitcoin chart attracted the attention of Peter Brandt, an expert trader operating on the financial markets since the 1970s, who expressed his reaction to it in an unusual way. In his outlook, he described the situation with a question: “A letter from the grave????” Sounds ominous. 

    Advertisement

    As can be inferred based on the chart attached by Brandt to the post, the trader is confused by the fact that the price of ETH has approached a crucial level of dynamic support originating back in 2017.

    This is either the moment among the last seven years for the major altcoin to prove haters wrong or kill what was once a nearly 559 billion dollar asset, and that is not counting the roughly $120 billion ecosystem. More to the point, Ethereum is still an asset of at least $376.57 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data, and $34.77 billion in daily volume.

    Is Solana able to dethrone Ethereum?

    Even though the sentiment around the main altcoin is now at about the same lows as its price, it is still one of the flagships of the market and cannot not be discussed - especially by traders and investors who are sucked in by the negative PnL in Ethereum ecosystem tokens and are tired of watching more Solana enthusiasts making thousands of percent on various kinds of “animals,” (meme coins) and not only those. 

    Article image
    Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) in 2024 by CoinMarketCap

    The SOL token itself is going for an all-time high upgrade right now with great fanfare.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Scores Major Win Over Ethereum: Details
    Wed, 11/20/2024 - 15:57
    Solana (SOL) Scores Major Win Over Ethereum: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The question posed by Brandt, while theatrical, does seem to be an extremely important point for the Ethereum-Bitcoin relationship. The crypto market is getting to the point where it may lock ETH in a box for a long time and let someone else take its crypto market share.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Ethereum #Ethereum News #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    Reviews
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Nov 21, 2024 - 7:54
    Cardano (ADA) Might Join Spot ETF Race
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Next-Gen Gamified Launchpad LaunchPunks Goes Live with Ghosty Cash
    Unleashing Native BTC Cross-Chain Swaps: Mintlayer's V1.0 Release
    Explore Willbet.io: A Secure, Comprehensive Crypto Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin to Finally 'Bury' Ethereum? Peter Brandt Issues Grim Epic 'Letter From the Grave' Call
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    Cardano (ADA) Might Join Spot ETF Race
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD