These Were Top Crypto Hacks of July

According to cybersecurity firm PeckShield, a total of 17 major hacks took place in July, with total losses of $142 million.

There has been a significant 27.2% increase compared to the previous month.

Top hacks of June

Indian exchange CoinDCX suffered the biggest hack of the previous month, with a loss of $44.2 million. The attack took place with the help of sophisticated social engineering. One of the exchange's employees was tricked into installing malware by hackers with the help of a bogus freelance gig. The employee is currently in police custody, according to a local media report .

Decentralized exchange GMX also suffered a $42 million loss due to a vulnerability. However, the hacker returned the stolen funds. The exchange agreed to pay a $5 million bug bounty without pursuing any charges against the hacker.

BigONE exchange comes in third place. As reported by U.Today , it lost $27 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and other tokens.

Decentralized finance trading platform Woo X and Future Protocol are also in the top five, with losses of $12 million and $4.2 million, respectively.