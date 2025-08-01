Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    These Were Top Crypto Hacks of July

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 7:30
    July saw 27% increase in cryptocurrency hacks
    Advertisement
    These Were Top Crypto Hacks of July
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to cybersecurity firm PeckShield, a total of 17 major hacks took place in July, with total losses of $142 million.

    Advertisement

    There has been a significant 27.2% increase compared to the previous month. 

    Top hacks of June 

    Indian exchange CoinDCX suffered the biggest hack of the previous month, with a loss of $44.2 million. The attack took place with the help of sophisticated social engineering. One of the exchange's employees was tricked into installing malware by hackers with the help of a bogus freelance gig. The employee is currently in police custody, according to a local media report

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Two Most Valuable Assets He Has
    There's Big XRP Surprise in Coinbase's Earnings
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Destroyed, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Squeeze Next, This Is XRP's Chance
    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, XRP ETF Might Be Postponed, Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Finally Ending? – Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/26/2025 - 12:18
    80,000 BTC That Made Headlines Might Be From 2011 Hack, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    ByVladislav Sopov

    Advertisement

    Decentralized exchange GMX also suffered a $42 million loss due to a vulnerability. However, the hacker returned the stolen funds. The exchange agreed to pay a $5 million bug bounty without pursuing any charges against the hacker. 

    BigONE exchange comes in third place. As reported by U.Today, it lost $27 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and other tokens. 

    Decentralized finance trading platform Woo X and Future Protocol are also in the top five, with losses of $12 million and $4.2 million, respectively.

    #Crypto Exchange
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 1, 2025 - 8:01
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Two Most Valuable Assets He Has
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 1, 2025 - 5:31
    There's Big XRP Surprise in Coinbase's Earnings
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Has USDf Listed on VOOI’s Omnichain Perps and RWA Exchange
    Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding the Return of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
    10 Years of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Two Most Valuable Assets He Has
    These Were Top Crypto Hacks of July
    There's Big XRP Surprise in Coinbase's Earnings
    Show all