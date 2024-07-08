Advertisement
    This Week Is Crucial for Crypto Market: Here's Why

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Cryptocurrency market going through tough phase, and shake-up we are having this week may change things up
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 8:46
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market might finally get a shake-up after the upcoming release of the CPI and PPI data this week. Chairman Powell will also deliver his semi-annual monetary policy testimony to the HFSC. With the 25bps rate cut looming on the horizon, things may change rapidly.

    Inflation levels are evaluated using economic indicators such as the PPI and CPI, which have a direct impact on monetary policy decisions. A more aggressive stance on interest rates by the Federal Reserve in response to higher-than-expected inflation could have an impact on all financial markets, including cryptocurrencies.

    On the other hand, if inflation seems to be under control, the markets might feel some relief, and the price of digital assets might rise. The testimony of Chairman Powell is also a significant event because it provides information about the Federal Reserve's outlook for the economy and its plans for future monetary policy.

    Increased volatility on the cryptocurrency market can be attributed to any sign of policy changes or shifts in the outlook for the economy. Investors and traders will be carefully observing any clues about interest rates and the Fed's strategy for combating inflation.

    There is additional uncertainty because of the possible rate cut of 25 basis points. It might indicate the Federal Reserve's intention to boost economic growth if it is put into practice, which could have a favorable impact on risk assets like cryptocurrencies. However, how these developments fit into current economic conditions and expectations will determine how the market responds in the main.

    The cryptocurrency market is going through a turbulent time right now. With resistance at the 200 EMA level, Bitcoin has found it difficult to hold its position above $58,000. Ethereum is struggling to maintain its upward momentum and is currently trading below the $3,000 mark. Broader market forces, such as massive liquidations and selling pressure from different entities such as government agencies and ETF holders, are aggravating these technical difficulties.

    #Federal Reserve #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

