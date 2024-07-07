Advertisement
    Satoshi Nakamoto Iconic Bitcoin Line Marks 14 Years: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This quote succinctly encapsulates revolutionary principles that underpin Bitcoin
    Sun, 7/07/2024 - 13:40
    Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo has brought attention to a statement believed to have been made by the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, on July 5, 2010.

    This statement, as relevant now as it was then, reads: "Bitcoin uses cryptography and a distributed network to replace the need for a trusted central server. Escape the arbitrary inflation risk of centrally managed currencies. Bitcoin's total circulation is limited to 21 million coins."

    This quote succinctly encapsulates the revolutionary principles that underpin Bitcoin: decentralization, cryptographic security and a finite supply designed to counteract inflationary pressures typical of fiat currencies.

    Rizzo reflects on the enduring truth of these words, stating, "Satoshi Nakamoto on Bitcoin, exactly 14 years ago. True at $0.01, true today." This sentiment echoes the timelessness of Satoshi's vision, as Bitcoin continues to operate under the same principles that were laid out over a decade ago.

    Since Satoshi's statement, Bitcoin has undergone significant evolution, becoming the leading cryptocurrency and a store of value often referred to as "digital gold."

    Bitcoin started trading less than a cent 14 years ago, and its value has risen significantly, reaching a record high of more than $73,700 in mid-March.

    Bitcoin price action

    Bitcoin has witnessed a slight rebound since falling from about $61,000 Wednesday to around $54,000 early Friday and is now trading up to $57,325. That's down 6.62% from the previous week and nearly 23% off the all-time high of $73,750 achieved in mid-March.

    Crypto analyst Ali has recently turned the spotlight on Bitcoin's three-day chart, and it appears the market is serving up a delectable setup for bulls. The chart is currently showcasing a bullish reversal doji candlestick, a classic technical pattern that often whets the appetite of traders looking for a trend reversal.

    Ali noted, "Bitcoin is looking like a snack in the 3-day chart. The development of a bullish reversal doji candlestick, combined with a buy signal from the TD Sequential."

    If these technical signals prove accurate, Bitcoin could be set for a significant price increase. The market continues to watch these developments closely, as a confirmed bullish reversal could attract more buying interest and drive BTC prices higher.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

