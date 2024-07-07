Advertisement
    Cardano Eyes Chang Hard Fork: Historical Surge Hints at ADA Potential Rally

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano gearing up for one of largest upgrades in its history
    Sun, 7/07/2024 - 15:10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano is gearing up for the Chang hard fork, an eagerly anticipated upgrade set to take place by the end of July. This development has sparked considerable interest within the cryptocurrency community, especially given the impressive price rally that accompanied Cardano's previous hard fork in 2021.

    The Chang hard fork marks a transformative step into the Voltaire era for Cardano, marking the final stage of its road map to create a fully decentralized blockchain ecosystem. Once the switch is complete, Cardano will no longer be actively managed by Cardano development firm Input Output Global (IOG) but will instead be wholly run by community members.

    In the week, the Cardano Foundation launched a tracking page in collaboration with Cardanoscan to monitor the readiness for one of Cardano's major upgrades in history. The significance of the Chang hard fork lies in its role in the bootstrapping of the Cardano governance model, introducing minimum-viable community-run governance.

    Historical surge hints at ADA potential rally

    As Cardano prepares for the Chang hard fork, historical performance hints at the potential for a significant rally in ADA's price.

    According to IntoTheBlock, Cardano's native cryptocurrency, ADA, saw a significant spike in the run-up to its last major upgrade in 2021. Within a month, ADA's price increased by 130%, from $1.35 to $3.10. This historical performance has raised expectations that the upcoming Chang hard fork could similarly catalyze a significant price rally for ADA.

    The cryptocurrency community will be watching closely as July progresses, eager to see how the Chang hard fork will affect the ADA price. The historical precedent has left the market wondering: Will the Chang hard fork catalyze a similar rally? The answer to this question remains yet to be seen.

    At the time of writing, ADA was down 0.6% in the last 24 hours to $0.356, per CoinMarketCap data.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

