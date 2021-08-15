This Is Real Satoshi Based on Everything I’ve Seen/Read: Crypto-Loving Bloomberg Senior Analyst

Sun, 08/15/2021 - 16:00
Yuri Molchan
Eric Balchunas believes he knows who stood behind the alias name Satoshi Nakamoto
This Is Real Satoshi Based on Everything I’ve Seen/Read: Crypto-Loving Bloomberg Senior Analyst
Bloomberg’s chief analyst on ETFs Eric Balchunas reckons he has most likely figured out who the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto was in real life.

Balchunas has taken to Twitter to announce, that based on all the data he has studied about Satoshi, the legendary creator of Bitcoin was computer programmer Hal Finney, who is known as one of the earliest Bitcoin supporters who helped to improve the BTC network, corresponded with Nakamoto by email and conducted the first Bitcoin transaction with him in 2009.

Finney passed away in 2014 when he was 58 due amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The final straw that seems to have convinced Balchunas that Finney was Satoshi is a screenshot of a forum message posted back in 1993.

In that text, Finney describes an idea of “crypto trading cards” – basically what is known as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) these days.

Over the past few years, other “candidates” for the real personality of Satoshi Nakamoto have been suggested. Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream, was one of them.

Some individuals, however, have proclaimed themselves to be Satoshi too. The most famous of them is the Australian computer scientist and entrepreneur Craig Wright, who started suing crypto influencers, including Vitalik Buterin, who publicly doubted Wright’s statements about being Satoshi and called him a fraudster.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

