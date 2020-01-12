BTC
First Bitcoin (BTC) Transaction Was Made 11 Years Ago by Satoshi. What Was Its Purpose?

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Computer programmer Hal Finney received 10 BTC from Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto on Jan. 12, 2009

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

The first Bitcoin transaction between Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, and computer programmer Hal Finney happened on Jan. 12, 2009, which was exactly 11 years ago. Finney received 10 BTC (around $81,000 at the time of writing) as a test.    

"When Satoshi announced the first release of the software, I grabbed it right away. I think I was the first person besides Satoshi to run bitcoin. I mined block 70-something, and I was the recipient of the first bitcoin transaction, when Satoshi sent ten coins to me as a test. I carried on an email conversation with Satoshi over the next few days, mostly me reporting bugs and him fixing them," Finney described his experience in a forum post.  

"Running Bitcoin" 

The first BTC transaction in history came just one day after Finney posted his already historic "Running Bitcoin" tweet on Jan. 11, 2009.  

As reported by U.Today, the first Bitcoin mention on Twitter could be soon deleted due to a new policy implemented by the social media juggernaut. All tweets posted by accounts that show no signs of activity for more than six months will be removed. 

Finney passed away in 2014 at the age of 58 after losing his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His last tweet was published back in 2010. He wrote that he was comfortable with his legacy in 2014.  

"My bitcoins are stored in our safe deposit box, and my son and daughter are tech savvy. I think they’re safe enough. I’m comfortable with my legacy.”

The real Satoshi? 

More than a decade after the creation of Bitcoin, the debate about the real identity of Satoshi lives on. There are numerous facts that point to Finney being the real BTC creator. Apart from being a prominent cyberpunk who expressed the same views as Satoshi and received the first BTC transaction, he also lived on down the street with Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto, the man who was erroneously identified as the real Satoshi by a Newsweek article.

However, when Forbes reporter Andy Greenberg directly asked Finney whether he was the real Satoshi, the latter vehemently denied his claim. At this point, he was already paralyzed, so there is a good chance that he simply didn't want to be disturbed by excessive media attention.    

$10 mln per coin

Finney estimated that BTC could be worth about $10 mln per coin if it were to become the dominant payment system. Blockstream CEO Adam Back, who was cited in the Bitcoin white paper, claims that such a huge price target could be closer than it sounds due to the growth of the USD inflation. The price of the top cryptocurrency could be 10 mln "in a decade or two" due to "monetary craziness." 

Is this a realistic target? Share your take in the comments! 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still Looks Bearish in Spite of Strong Spike. Will Bulls Turn the Tables?

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Sorry bulls, this is not the right time to feel complacent as Bitcoin (BTC) is yet to break out of the six-month falling channel

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

After Bitcoin's impressive rally in early January, some traders can't help but feel like another major upside move could be just around the corner. However, market analyst Jacob Canfield is convinced that BTC could witness more downside pressure.  

Storm clouds hovering above Bitcoin

In his latest tweet, where he shares his unbiased view of the current market situation, Canfield points to the fact that BTC continues to make lower highs within a bear channel while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently in the transition zone. Furthermore, BTC has formed its third hidden bearish divergence since August (the two previous ones were instantly followed by major price drops).      

Bitcoin Price
image by @JacobCanfield

The six-month falling has is one of the strongest arguments for Bitcoin bears. Trading legend Peter Brandt claimed that the top coin could eventually drop to $5,400 in July if the $6,400 bottom doesn't hold.       

Bulls need more steam 

According to Canfield, BTC needs to print this weekly candle above the $8,500 level to put the bulls back in control. This would lead to an upside break of the falling channel on the weekly chart, something that BTC has yet to achieve. 

On Jan.11, BTC witnessed a strong rejection slightly above the $8,250, which makes it yet another lower high on the weekly. If this rally fizzles out like the China pump in October, the channel could eventually break downwards like during the end of the 2018 bear market when BTC tanked to $3,000.  

Still, trader Murad Mahmudov is convinced that the 53 drop from $13,888, the 2019 peak, was simply a correction in the middle of a bullish cycle. 

 

Bitcoin Price
image by @MustStopMurad

Will BTC witness another correction? Share your take in the comments! 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

