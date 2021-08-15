DOGE Is “People’s Way to Pay” As 95% of My Customers Choose Dogecoin: Billionaire Mark Cuban

News
Sun, 08/15/2021 - 11:51
article image
Yuri Molchan
Mark Cuban says he does not shill DOGE but 95% of sales in his companies are paid in Dogecoin now as he argues with a Morgan Creek Digital partner about DOGE and BTC
DOGE Is “People’s Way to Pay” As 95% of My Customers Choose Dogecoin: Billionaire Mark Cuban
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a recent Twitter thread Mark Cuban, a billionaire, Shark Tank co-host and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, stated that DOGE has become “the people’s way to pay” as the majority of this companies’ clients are choosing DOGE to buy products with.

95% of Cuban’s companies’ sales are in DOGE

Mark Cuban has rejected the allegations of Jason A. Williams, a Bitcoin maxi and partner at Morgan Creek Digital, about shilling Dogecoin.

The billionaire stated that he does not “shill DOGE”. What he does shill, according to him, is services and goods of the companies he owns and runs and, according to him, the meme crypto DOGE has become a very popular means of payment among the majority of clients.

95 percent of them, the tweet says, choose Dogecoin to pay when buying goods or services from these companies, including merchandise of the Dallas Mavericks team.

The billionaire has referred to DOGE as “the people’s way to pay”.

Related
Elon Musk Claims Dogecoin Is "Strongest" Cryptocurrency When It Comes to Payments

“Too much concentration of BTC wealth with whales”

In the course of the Twitter discussion, Cuban insisted that Bitcoin is only a store of value (largely thanks to the fixed supply limit) but “BTC will always struggle to be a currency”. He also wrote that a massive concentration of Bitcoin in the hands of whales can be bad for BTC as these entities or individuals can act like a Central Bank and start controlling or/and manipulating the market.

“With BTC you have too much concentration of wealth with whales.  They can act like a Central Bank controlling how and where BTC is available and create deflation/inflation by how much they buy, how much they spend, how much they pay and what they spend it on.”

#Dogecoin News #Mark Cuban #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image This Is Real Satoshi Based on Everything I’ve Seen/Read: Crypto-Loving Bloomberg Senior Analyst
08/15/2021 - 16:00
This Is Real Satoshi Based on Everything I’ve Seen/Read: Crypto-Loving Bloomberg Senior Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Stratis Launches wStrax Uniswap (UNI) Liquidity Competition with $50,000 at Stake: Details
08/15/2021 - 14:42
Stratis Launches wStrax Uniswap (UNI) Liquidity Competition with $50,000 at Stake: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Is Ethereum (ETH) a Security? CFTC's Commissioner Brian Quintenz Answers
08/15/2021 - 14:31
Is Ethereum (ETH) a Security? CFTC's Commissioner Brian Quintenz Answers
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov