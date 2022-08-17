This Is Best Time to Short Ethereum, According to Arthur Hayes

Wed, 08/17/2022 - 08:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes believes that traders should be prepared for disappointing Merge event
This Is Best Time to Short Ethereum, According to Arthur Hayes
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes claims that the best time to short Ethereum (ETH) is right on the cusp of the Merge upgrade.

The second largest cryptocurrency will experience a "quick" and "vicious" price crash if the much-hyped Merge upgrade ends up being a flop.

Hayes believes that the best way to hedge against such a bearish scenario is to use put options. In such a way, it will be possible to eliminate unbounded losses.

As reported by U.Today, the hotly anticipated upgrade is expected to take place on Sept. 15, with developers now adding the finishing touches.

Earlier this month, Hayes predicted that the price of Ethereum would revisit the $1,000 level if the Merge ends up being unsuccessful. It will be able to recover to around $1,600 if the U.S. Federal Reserve pivots to a less hawkish monetary policy.

Related
Bitcoin Is Forming This Bearish Pattern, According to Legendary Trader
Alternatively, if the Merge ends up being a success and the Fed abandons aggressive rate hikes, Ethereum could end up surpassing the $5,000 level for the first time in history, according to Hayes.

In recent weeks, Ethereum experienced a substantial uptick in price, but enthusiasm surrounding the high-stakes upgrade has seemingly dissipated. The second largest cryptocurrency remains below the $1,900 level at press time.

In his most recent blog post, Hayes writes that the Ethereum price is likely to continue grinding higher due to deflationary dynamics and the growing usage of the network. The former BitMEX CEO claims that he will not reduce his position going right into the Merge.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakout
08/17/2022 - 11:40
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakout
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 776 Million Dogecoin Moved by Anons, 1/3 Goes to Binance: Details
08/17/2022 - 10:49
776 Million Dogecoin Moved by Anons, 1/3 Goes to Binance: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Vasil: Release of Latest Specification to Speed up Integration
08/17/2022 - 10:36
Cardano Vasil: Release of Latest Specification to Speed up Integration
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide