Ethereum Options Open Interest Hitting New Highs

Tue, 08/16/2022 - 19:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Ethereum options market is heating up ahead of the much-awaited merge upgrade
Ethereum Options Open Interest Hitting New Highs
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data provided by Coinglass, Ethereum options open interest recently surpassed the $8 billion milestone. For comparison, Bitcoin options open interest currently stands at $5.3 billion.

The widely followed technical metric refers to the number of active contracts that are yet to be settled. Open interest decreases as soon as traders close out their positions.

The aforementioned metric is frequently tracked by traders in order to determine the direction of the market. If more traders join the market, it means that a certain market trend probably has legs.  

Related
Shiba Inu: This Metric Displays Confidence Among SHIB Holders
In early August, Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin in the options market for the first time ever.

Deribit, the largest cryptocurrency options trading platform, recently took note of the “flippening” in a recent tweet. “We like the merge!” the company tweeted.

Deribit
Image by @DeribitExchange

Ethereum’s upcoming transition to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm has been touted as the key bullish catalyst for the second-largest cryptocurrency as well as the broader cryptocurrency market. The Ethereum spot market saw growing activity in recent weeks, with the price of the Bitcoin competitor soaring above the $1,900 level.     

With Ethereum appearing in the spotlight once again, it is natural that options traders want to get a piece of the action.

The merge, which is arguably the most anticipated crypto-related event of 2022, is expected to happen on Sept. 15. The upgrade could end up being slightly delayed due to possible technical issues that could arise during the final stretch of testing.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu: This Metric Displays Confidence Among SHIB Holders
08/16/2022 - 16:22
Shiba Inu: This Metric Displays Confidence Among SHIB Holders
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 16
08/16/2022 - 16:12
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Completes H&S Pattern, Ripple Allowed to Authenticate Videos of SEC Officials, Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts 145,000 ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/16/2022 - 16:04
SHIB Completes H&S Pattern, Ripple Allowed to Authenticate Videos of SEC Officials, Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts 145,000 ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina