Arthur Hayes Expecting More Forced Selling

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes has warned cryptocurrency investors that there might be more forced selling in the short term.



Alluding to a famous quote from legendary investor Warren Buffett, Hayes claims that the market is currently in the process of figuring out who is swimming naked.



The Oracle of Omaha meant that the risks and vulnerabilities of specific companies are usually exposed during a tide-going-out event.



This nugget of wisdom from Buffett is extremely relevant during the ongoing cryptocurrency market crisis, with major players such as Celsius and Three Arrows Capital unraveling at a rapid pace. At this point, more industry heavyweights may end up without bathing suits.



As noted by Hayes, Canada's Purpose Bitcoin ETF liquidated 24,500 Bitcoins on Friday, which represented roughly half of its total holdings.