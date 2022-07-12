This Bearish Chart Pattern Indicates More Losses for Bitcoin

Tue, 07/12/2022 - 08:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, could face more losses if this bearish pattern plays out
This Bearish Chart Pattern Indicates More Losses for Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a recent Bloomberg report, a bearish rising wedge pattern indicates that Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, could face more losses.

When the aforementioned pattern is accompanied by declining trading volume, it usually means a continuation of the bearish trend.

BTC
Image by bloomberg.com

Notably, the same exact pattern was formed earlier during the second quarter. It was the harbinger of a 40% correction that brought Bitcoin as low as $17,600 last month. The cryptocurrency's performance was so atrocious that it actually recorded its worst quarter in more than a decade.

Related
"Complete Fraud": Citron Research Founder Lambasts Crypto
After Bitcoin managed to gain some ground last week, the Sunday sell-off threw a wrench in the works for bulls who hoped for an eventual recovery. Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency dipped to the $19,600 level.

If the current rising wedge pattern ends up playing out, Bitcoin will likely come closer to Scott Minerd's uber-bearish price target of $8,000. The top crypto would have to top another 59% to reach that target.

As reported by U.Today, the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey showed that Bitcoin was likely to plunge to the $10,000 level, according to the majority of retail and institutional investors. Concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening remain the main reason behind this persistent bearish pressure.

In the meantime, former BitMEX CEO has doubled down on his too-good-to-be-true $1 million price prediction after the euro came close to reaching parity with the dollar. He previously said that the largest cryptocurrency would be able to reach that target by 2030.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 40 Million XRP Sold by Jed McCaleb in Last 7 Days, Finish Is Almost Here
07/12/2022 - 10:28
40 Million XRP Sold by Jed McCaleb in Last 7 Days, Finish Is Almost Here
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Biggest Ethereum Layer 2 Introduces New Chain with Ultra Low-Cost Transactions
07/12/2022 - 10:09
Biggest Ethereum Layer 2 Introduces New Chain with Ultra Low-Cost Transactions
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Other Memecoins Show $600 Million in Trading Volume in Last 24 Hours
07/12/2022 - 08:17
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Other Memecoins Show $600 Million in Trading Volume in Last 24 Hours
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan