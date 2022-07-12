This Bearish Chart Pattern Indicates More Losses for Bitcoin

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, could face more losses if this bearish pattern plays out

According to a recent Bloomberg report, a bearish rising wedge pattern indicates that Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, could face more losses.



When the aforementioned pattern is accompanied by declining trading volume, it usually means a continuation of the bearish trend.

Image by bloomberg.com

Notably, the same exact pattern was formed earlier during the second quarter. It was the harbinger of a 40% correction that brought Bitcoin as low as $17,600 last month. The cryptocurrency's performance was so atrocious that it actually recorded its worst quarter in more than a decade.