"Complete Fraud": Citron Research Founder Lambasts Crypto

Mon, 07/11/2022 - 19:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Legendary short-seller Andrew Left has lambasted crypto during a recent conference appearance
"Complete Fraud": Citron Research Founder Lambasts Crypto
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Citron Research's Andrew Left had some not-so-nice things to say about cryptocurrencies, Reuters reports.

The famed short-seller went as far as calling cryptocurrencies “complete fraud.”

It is not clear whether Left himself holds any digital assets, but his assessment suggests that he’s far from being a crypto enthusiast.

Back in 2017, the investor criticized Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, claiming that its valuation was “ridiculous.” He claimed that the leading crypto money manager didn’t even have insurance for its Bitcoin.

In November 2020, Cintron Research said that it was long Bitcoin because there was no better inflation hedge in the market. It appears that the company no longer holds such a view.

Related
“Doom Loop”: Arthur Hayes Reiterates $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
The firm stated that it had a position in Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, claiming that owning the company’s stock was the best way to get exposure to Bitcoin.

Left gained prominence because of his attempts to expose fraud at major companies. In 2015, it successfully bet against Valeant Pharmaceuticals, the world's biggest drug company. Citron Research uncovered that the company was using specialty pharmacies in order to inflate its revenue. The stock of Valeant Pharmaceuticals collapsed while its longtime CEO resigned shortly after the scandal.    

In early 2021, Citron got caught up in the GameStop saga after shorting the stock of the controversial video game company and attracting the ire of retail investors and attracted the ire of disgruntled retail investors.

After facing relentless attacks from stock traders, Left said that he would stop publishing short-seller reports last year.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Scam
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image “Doom Loop”: Arthur Hayes Reiterates $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
07/11/2022 - 17:39
“Doom Loop”: Arthur Hayes Reiterates $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for July 11
07/11/2022 - 16:14
BTC, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for July 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano Network Stands Near 60% Under Utilization, Data Finds
07/11/2022 - 15:58
Cardano Network Stands Near 60% Under Utilization, Data Finds
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide