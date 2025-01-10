Advertisement
    'They Want Your Bitcoin': NBA Legend Warns of Crypto Bear Trap

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Scottie Pippen issues major Bitcoin bear trap warning: Find out what former Chicago Bulls star forward has to say
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 9:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    No matter how deep you are in the cryptocurrency market, Scottie Pippen is warning investors about the bear traps in Bitcoin (BTC) that certainly were not on anyone's bingo card a year ago. But it is 2025, and it is a reality. 

    In his latest post on X, the former Chicago Bulls star and now certified NBA legend warned his followers that the current decline in the price of the leading cryptocurrency is nothing more than a bear trap - an event on financial markets when a price dip is artificially created to make everyone believe that the asset is about to dump hard and open short, only to later short squeeze and liquidate all sellers with a sudden upward move. 

    For Pippen, this is a situation where, as he says, "they want your Bitcoin and they want your crypto." Who "they" are is not clarified, but the basketball player urges not to "get shaken out" during the current price slump. 

    As can be seen on a chart attached to Pippen's post, those who survive this bear trap may hope for a period of renewed optimism on the back of rising prices. 

    All of this can lead to a "fear of missing out" among those who did not join the rally earlier and experience the euphoria. This is when, according to the chart, the price of Bitcoin will hit its peak and enter a bearish mode, ending in despair.

    It will be interesting to see if Pippen's predictions come true. If he is right, the market has probably found its new, quite unexpected, prophet.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

