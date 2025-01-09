Advertisement
AD

    'Bitcoin Is the Right Move': Michael Saylor Unveils Core BTC Strategy

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned Bitcoiner Saylor has sparked hot discussion with his recent BTC tweet
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 15:49
    A
    A
    A
    'Bitcoin Is the Right Move': Michael Saylor Unveils Core BTC Strategy
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and MicroStrategy’s executive chairman, who co-founded that company, has taken to his account on social media platform X to share a new daily message with the BTC community.

    "Bitcoin is the right move," Saylor says

    Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself with Bitcoin attributes — an orange (the color of BTC) tie with physical BTC coins slightly blurred in the background. Aside from them, there are also some chess pieces there, which is why Saylor’s message to the crypto community has the flair of a game of chess.

    His tweet states, “Bitcoin is the right move.” According to his earlier statements, this sounds like a core strategy for a Bitcoiner.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple President Highlights Key RLUSD Use Cases After Recent Interview
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $483 Million With ETH, SOL and XRP in Spotlight
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: 'Doge Inevitable'; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    Gensler Slams Crypto Ahead of His Exit

    His tweet garnered a lot of attention and views from the crypto community, producing comments rich in enthusiasm and support by those who share Saylor’s take on Bitcoin and its role as the primary digital asset of the future.

    Advertisement

    US government may sell 69,000 BTC

    As reported earlier today, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was allowed to sell the 69,370 Bitcoins held by it, which were confiscated from the infamous darknet marketplace, Silk Road, founded by Ross Ulbricht.

    That amount of Bitcoin is currently worth approximately $6.5 billion in fiat. Several companies — Battle Born Investments Company, First 100 and 1st One Hundred Holdings — strived to pause enforcement of the judgment in this case, to prevent the DOJ from selling the Bitcoin confiscated from the notorious marketplace. They also claimed in court that they had the right to lay their hands on that BTC. However, the court sided with the DOJ, permitting them to conduct a potential sale.

    Related
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: 'Doge Inevitable'; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 11:13
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: 'Doge Inevitable'; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As that news spread, the largest cryptocurrency printed a sudden massive drop by 3.46% as BTC went sharply down from $95,280 to the $91,980 level today. By now, it has recovered a trifle and is changing hands at roughly $92,500 per coin.

    The crypto community on the X platform is now abuzz, discussing whether the U.S. government will, after all, decide to sell Bitcoin before the newly elected president takes office and puts a stop to that deal. Donald Trump has promised to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the U.S., therefore, he is likely to disapprove of that large BTC sale, as many crypto influencers and enthusiasts hope.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 15:43
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Large Transactions Jump 41%, What Are Whales up To?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2025 - 15:38
    XRP Price Prediction for January 9
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Bitcoin Is the Right Move': Michael Saylor Unveils Core BTC Strategy
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Large Transactions Jump 41%, What Are Whales up To?
    XRP Price Prediction for January 9
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD