'Bitcoin Is the Right Move': Michael Saylor Unveils Core BTC Strategy

Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and MicroStrategy’s executive chairman, who co-founded that company, has taken to his account on social media platform X to share a new daily message with the BTC community.

"Bitcoin is the right move," Saylor says

Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself with Bitcoin attributes — an orange (the color of BTC) tie with physical BTC coins slightly blurred in the background. Aside from them, there are also some chess pieces there, which is why Saylor’s message to the crypto community has the flair of a game of chess.

His tweet states, “Bitcoin is the right move.” According to his earlier statements, this sounds like a core strategy for a Bitcoiner.

His tweet garnered a lot of attention and views from the crypto community, producing comments rich in enthusiasm and support by those who share Saylor’s take on Bitcoin and its role as the primary digital asset of the future.

Bitcoin is the right move. pic.twitter.com/eKRcjbKALB — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 9, 2025

US government may sell 69,000 BTC

As reported earlier today, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was allowed to sell the 69,370 Bitcoins held by it, which were confiscated from the infamous darknet marketplace, Silk Road, founded by Ross Ulbricht.

That amount of Bitcoin is currently worth approximately $6.5 billion in fiat. Several companies — Battle Born Investments Company, First 100 and 1st One Hundred Holdings — strived to pause enforcement of the judgment in this case, to prevent the DOJ from selling the Bitcoin confiscated from the notorious marketplace. They also claimed in court that they had the right to lay their hands on that BTC. However, the court sided with the DOJ, permitting them to conduct a potential sale.

As that news spread, the largest cryptocurrency printed a sudden massive drop by 3.46% as BTC went sharply down from $95,280 to the $91,980 level today. By now, it has recovered a trifle and is changing hands at roughly $92,500 per coin.

The crypto community on the X platform is now abuzz, discussing whether the U.S. government will, after all, decide to sell Bitcoin before the newly elected president takes office and puts a stop to that deal. Donald Trump has promised to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the U.S., therefore, he is likely to disapprove of that large BTC sale, as many crypto influencers and enthusiasts hope.