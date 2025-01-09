Advertisement
    Fidelity's Timmer: Bitcoin 'Stole the Show' in 2024

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Fidelity's Timmer believes that Bitcoin and gold are playing on the same team
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 18:50
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Jurrien Timmer, the director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, says that Bitcoin stole the show in 2024 its impressive rally that allowed the cryptocurrency to finally clear the $100,000 mark. 

    He also noted that gold's stellar performance was "especially impressive" given that it is the most negatively correlated asset. 

    Timmer added that the markets ended the same way they began last year, with Bitcoin and gold being in charge alongside some leading U.S. stocks. However, it remains to be seen whether this dynamic will play out this year. "Whether 2025 will be the year that flips these polarities around is something that we will all be spending many hours on in the coming months," he said. 

    Bitcoin reached a new record high of $108,135 in December. However, it has been struggling to regain ground since then due to the Federal Reserve's hawkishness. 

    In December, Timmer opined that gold and Bitcoin were two players "on the same team." The two assets reached a combined market value of $20 trillion. 

    At the same time, he seemingly downplayed the importance of the $100,000 milestone, arguing that it is "just the price." 

    "Bitcoin at $100k can be high or low, depending on your point of view, but a combined market value of $20 trillion is a number rooted in monetary fundamentals," he said. 

    He noted that the growth of the money supply will be one of the key factors that will determine whether or not Bitcoin and gold will continue advancing. 

    Earlier, Timmer also noted that the price of Bitcoin had been "closely linked" to the size and growth of its network. In November, he warned that the cryptocurrency's network growth slowed down significantly in 2024. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

