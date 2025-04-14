Tether Reveals Next Big Plan for Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether CEO, took to X to highlight the new move that the stablecoin issuer is taking with Bitcoin (BTC). The protocol plans to deploy both existing and future hashrates on the OCEAN protocol.

Advertisement

Tether to utilize OCEAN'S DATUM gateway software

For context, OCEAN is a leading Bitcoin mining pool specifically focused on decentralization.

The pool, launched by long-time Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr, provides miners with the resources required to build their own block templates. They utilize their open-source DATUM protocol, which helps to reduce dependence on centralized intermediaries.

This also enhances censorship resistance within the Bitcoin network. Tether can access OCEAN’s DATUM Gateway software by making this deployment move.

The stablecoin giant intends to use this across its mining operations globally, even in rural and underserved areas like Africa.

In the long run, this will deliver high-performance mining operations to the stablecoin issuer, overriding these bandwidth-constrained environments.

Ardoino claimed that the firm sees "supporting decentralization in Bitcoin mining as essential to the network’s long-term integrity."

He also noted that the deployment to OCEAN aligns with Tether's mining investments and its broader mission, which involves fortifying Bitcoin against centralizing forces.

Tether ecosystem displays confidence in Bitcoin

This move reflects Tether’s confidence in BTC's long-term potential, even in the midst of recent market fluctuations.

At the beginning of Q2, 2025, the firm made a massive purchase of 8,888 BTC . This brings its total holdings to 92,646 BTC units at an average price of $82,591.34. Some market watchers categorized the purchase as one of Tether’s buy-the-dip strategies.

Apart from its consistent acquisition of BTC, the firm's healthy Bitcoin portfolio is also evident in how Tether executives speak about the coin.