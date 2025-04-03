Trillions of Dollars: Tether's Gabor Gurbacs Bullish on Bitcoin’s Next Stage

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Tether’s strategic advisor Gabor Gurbacs has taken to his X account to discuss the prospects Bitcoin may have in the next few years. He has shared his bullish opinion with the community, drawing parallels to another popular safe haven asset – gold.

card

Bitcoin may add trillions of dollars, Gurbacs hints

Gurbacs reminded the crypto community that during the past 3 years, gold’s market capitalization has increased by $10 trillion and now it stands at $21.173 trillion in total. Back in 2023, it equalled $14.66 trillion.

Referring to his earlier forecasts about the potential gold market cap growth made a few years ago, Gabor Gurbacs stated that nobody believed his prediction when he said “gold can double and add $10 Trillion in value.”

Advertisement

Gold added $10 Trillion in market cap in a little over 3 years. Bitcoin is at $1.6 Trillion. A few years ago very few believed me when I said gold can double and add $10 Trillion in value. Large assets can move at size. Capital inflow and mcap isn’t a linear relationship. This… pic.twitter.com/GDvf2ZXmcw — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) April 3, 2025

Now, he has applied the same prediction principle to digital gold – Bitcoin. Gurbacs believes that assets with large capitalization size “can move at size,” adding that “capital inflow and mcap isn’t a linear relationship.” This is why, he stated, he is certain that Bitcoin’s market cap can get a significant boost over in its next phase: “This makes me bullish on Bitcoin’s next phase.”

Bitcoin to $13 million? Saylor believes so

This can imply that Bitcoin’s market capitalization value may add a few trillion dollars. Other influencers would find this bet a little conservative. Michael Saylor, the renowned Bitcoin evangelist who spearheads Strategy, said in an interview recently that he believes in 21 years Bitcoin would take away part of gold’s market share and would cost $13 million per coin.

Following his strategy, the company continues to stack Sats. On March 31, they announced a mammoth purchase of nearly $2 billion worth of Bitcoin after raising this amount from investors.