Breaking: Tether Mints 1 Billion USDT Tokens as Bitcoin Plunges Below $85K

According to data provided by Whale Alert, stablecoin issuer Tether has minted a billion USDT tokens.

CEO Paolo Ardoino has clarified that this is an inventory replenishment on the Tron network. The aforementioned tokens have been authorized in advance, but they have yet to appear in circulation. The newly minted tokens will be used to potentially meet future demand.

Tether also conducted billion-dollar USDT mints on March 19 and March, Whale Alert data shows.

The total market cap of the leading stablecoin issuer currently stands at $144 billion. In December, it surpassed the $140 billion milestone for the first time.