    Tether Comes Back to Bitcoin

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    "It all comes back to Bitcoin," Elizabeth Stark, CEO of Lightning Labs, said in response to the Lightning Network integration
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 5:18
    Tether Comes Back to Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Stablecoin issuer Tether has announced that its flagship USDT stablecoin, which boasts a market cap of $139 billion, has been launched on Bitcoin's Lightning Network. 

    Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, has stressed that the leading stablecoin issuer is "committed to driving innovation" within the Bitcoin ecosystem.     

    The popular layer-2 scaling solution, which was rolled out in early 2018, enables fast and cheap Bitcoin transactions.  

    Circling back to the start 

    Tether's USDT, which was launched back in 2014, was initially available on Omni, a software layer built on top of Bitcoin.

    The Omni layer (originally known as Mastercoin) was actually one of the first efforts to scale the original blockchain network. 

    In early 2018, USDT tokens became available on the Ethereum blockchain with the help of ERC-20 USDT. This was the start of the demise of the OMNI version. The ERC-20 version started growing at a fast pace due to its higher efficiency. In March 2019, Tether also announced its decision to launch the stablecoin version on Tron. 

    Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, dropped OMNI-based USDT tokens back in 2021. 

    As reported by U.Today, Tether eventually removed support for OMNI in August 2023. It accounted for less than 0.3% of the total supply. 

    A slew of blockchains 

    As of now, the token can be used on a total of 17 blockchains, including Solana and Avalanche.  

    The versions that run on Ethereum and Tron account for the vast majority of tokens in circulation ($74.4 billion and $59 billion in circulation, respectively). 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Tether News #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

