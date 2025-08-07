Most People Won't Choose Bitcoin for 401(k) Pension Accounts, Bloomberg's Expert Claims

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bloomberg’s ETF expert Eric Balchunas has commented on the widely discussed development as U.S. president Trump intends to sign an executive order that allows private equity, real estate and cryptocurrency to be held in private retirement accounts.

While this seems like a major new milestone for Bitcoin adoption, Balchunas does not believe this opportunity will be widely embraced.

Private 401(k) accounts can now add Bitcoin, Balchunas in doubt

Bloomberg reported this news, calling it a major win for the aforementioned industries, since private 401(k) accounts comprise roughly $12.5 trillion in total. Until now, these retirement plans were mostly focused on stocks and bonds, partly because “corporate plan administrators are reluctant to venture into illiquid and complex products.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission will also be asked to “bless” the transition to alternative assets for holders of retirement plans if they choose to.

There goes the neighborhood.. Half kidding, I’m a fan of choice, but all of those things should require a little education. Altho I do think vast majority won’t care, will stick w simple low cost target date fund type portfolio. https://t.co/n3E8NYa3mT — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 7, 2025

However, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas doubts that corporate administrators of those retirement accounts will be willing to add Bitcoin to 401(k) investments. The analyst stated that “all of those things should require a little education,” and apparently, most of those financial experts do not know much about BTC, how it works and will hardly trust it as an asset. According to Balchunas, they will prefer to stick with investing in traditional assets: “Altho I do think vast majority won’t care, will stick w simple low cost target date fund type portfolio.”

Bitcoin ETFs hit with massive outflows

Data shared by analytics account Lookonchain shows that on Wednesday, Aug. 6, Bitcoin spot ETFs were struck with a massive negative net flow. It comprised 1,821 BTC worth $208.06 million.

In particular, the largest outflow was experienced by Fidelity’s ETF, FBTC, as it lost 872 BTC (and 4,644 Bitcoins over the past week). Blackrock’s IBIT holdings shrank by 681 BTC (and minus 2,794 Bitcoins over the past seven days).

The Valkyrie, Invesco Galaxy and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETFs saw 79, 94, and 94 Bitcoins move out of them. Over the past week, all 10 spot Bitcoin ETFs' balances have diminished by 12,705 BTC, valued at a whopping $1.45 billion.