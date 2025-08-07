Ripple CEO Ends Speculation on Major New $200 Million Stablecoin Deal

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has officially confirmed that the company has bought Rail, a payment infrastructure provider that focuses on stablecoins, for $200 million. The idea is to make Ripple stronger in the enterprise digital payments space, and if everything goes according to plan, it should all be wrapped up by the end of 2025, pending any last-minute regulatory checks.

Garlinghouse called the move a big step in Ripple's stablecoin strategy, saying that the integration of Rail will make Ripple the go-to infrastructure provider for institutions settling payments via stablecoins.

Rail brings capabilities such as virtual accounts, third-party payment support and treasury automation, which will all be rolled into Ripple's existing payment network and API stack.

Ripple + Rail together will be THE go-to provider of stablecoin payments infrastructure for global financial institutions around the world. https://t.co/JzUoHjulZB — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) August 7, 2025

This news comes at a time when Ripple's own stablecoin, RLUSD, is starting to gain popularity. RLUSD is now ranked 105th among all crypto assets by market cap, with a circulating supply of 612.74 million, a market cap of $612.71 million and 24-hour trading volume of $45.26 million.

RLUSD is trading just below PayPal's PYUSD and is quickly rising up the stablecoin leaderboard.

$3 billion out

Ripple runs one of the world's largest digital asset payment platforms, with over 60 active licenses and a network that supports both XRP and other digital assets. The Rail acquisition adds infrastructure for stablecoin flows without requiring users to hold crypto directly.

Ripple has already spent over $3 billion on strategic acquisitions, and this latest move clearly shows a push to control stablecoin settlement infrastructure on a large scale, now backed by a growing live token.