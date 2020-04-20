Tesla (TSLA) Surpasses Bitcoin's (BTC) Market Cap. Here's Why Bulls Should Be Worried

Mon, 04/20/2020 - 18:00
Alex Dovbnya
Investor Tuur Demeester explains why electric vehicle producer Tesla might be overvalued
Electric car manufacturer Tesla has is once again worth more than $140 bln. Its shares are currently in the green, trading at $754.

For comparison, the market cap of Bitcoin (BTC) is currently sitting at $126 bln.   

Tesla is not invincible

The shares of Tesla (TSLA) was hit hard by the coronavirus sell-off, plunging to its yearly low of $350 on March 18. Nevertheless, it emerged as strong by gaining more than 120 percent in a span of just one month.      

That said, Bitcoin investor Tuur Demeester says that the bulls shouldn't feel overexuberant about Tesla's wild ride in April.  

He claims that the unfolding supply chain crisis coupled with much lower demand for cars are some "huge risks" that might put a spanner in the works for Tesla bulls.      

Bitcoin and Tesla comparisons 

This is not the first time that the Elon Musk-helmed company gets compared to Bitcoin.

As reported by U.Today, Tesla saw a major rally back in early February, which was compared to the crypto craze in December 2017.

Despite all the bubble talk, the company's stock has so far proven to be resilient during the COVID-19 crisis

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

