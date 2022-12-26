Terra’s Do Kwon Cashes out BTC in Serbia, XRP Encouraging as SEC Makes Announcement, SHIB Dev Shares Update on Shibarium: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at the most prominent crypto events that took place over this Christmas weekend!
This Christmas weekend was quite eventful for the crypto industry, so check out the top four news stories by U.Today to stay updated.

Terra founder Do Kwon cashes out Bitcoins in Serbia

As reported by Digital Asset, a South Korean crypto media outlet, infamous founder of Terraform Labs Do Kwon cashed out 9.64 Bitcoins worth $120,000 from the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) after recently fleeing to Serbia. Kwon’s choice might have fallen on this Balkan country due to the fact that it does not have an extradition treaty with South Korea. As reported earlier by U.Today, after TerraUSD and Luna crashed in May, Kwon was accused of fraud, and South Korean authorities issued an order for his arrest. Since then, the Terra founder has been hiding in different countries around the world. At the same time, Kwon says that he is not running away from justice as he remains active on social media.

XRP price acts encouraging as SEC announces change in major post

According to the official announcement by the U.S. Securities Commission, its general counsel Dan Berkowitz will depart the agency on Jan. 31, 2023. The reason for the departure is rumored to be Berkowitz’s association with Sam Bankman-Fried, the head of the notorious FTX exchange who was recently released on $250 billion bail. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Dec. 22, the XRP price demonstrated moderate but encouraging price action. In addition to closing the day with gains against the dollar and Bitcoin, XRP quotes managed to hold a key support level around $0.35. The token is still trading around $0.35 at the moment of writing.

“Very soon”: Shiba Inu developer provides update on Shibarium

On Saturday, Dec. 24, Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama took to Twitter to wish everyone happy holidays and once again answered the most frequently asked question: “Wen Shibarium?” According to his tweet, the Layer 2 solution would come “very soon,” but not “during a crucial time for people to spend with their family,” which might be a hint that the SHIB community should expect Shibarium after Christmas and New Year’s celebrations are over. Shytoshi then urged his followers to enjoy these few days leading into 2023 and finished his tweet by emphasizing next year's importance for humanity.

SHIB reaching $0.01 will push David Gokhshtein to active steps, he says

David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein Media, recently tweeted that as soon as the price of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency reaches a “penny” ($0.01), he plans to get out of it and dump all of his SHIB tokens. Earlier this year, he "urged" SHIB to spike to the $0.01 level, asking it to "do him a favor." Overall, Gokhshtein has been quite supportive of Shiba Inu. In another tweet, Gokhshtein asked his followers if they believe that Dogecoin, another coin that he holds, would be able to hit the $1 mark before 2023. @ShibBPP Twitter account replied to Gokhshtein by writing that a lot of people just viewed the tweet (which stands for a "no") compared to those who left a comment (meaning "yes").

