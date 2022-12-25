“Very Soon”: Shiba Inu Developer Provides Update on Shibarium

Shytoshi Kusama , the lead developer of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, took a moment to offer wishes for the holidays and indicated that the much-anticipated Shibarium, a layer-2 solution, would come “very soon” but not during what he referred to as a crucial time for people to spend with their families.

The tweet has been met with enthusiasm from many in the crypto community who are eager for the launch of Shibarium.

Kusama also emphasized next year's importance for humanity and urged everyone to enjoy these few days leading into 2023 together.

Earlier this month, the pseudonymous developer issued an apology to the people within the community who felt misled by a "special countdown" tweet published by Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account.

The countdown tweet sparked great curiosity and speculation among the fans of Shiba Inu, as they thought it would lead to some major announcements such as the release of Shibarium. However, much to their dismay, the long-anticipated announcement ended up being just an upgrade of the website, which made many members of the community feel very disappointed.

Fellow developer Trophias recently also addressed Shibarium’s rumored launch, stressing that developers need more time to release new products or services as it has to be done thoughtfully and carefully.