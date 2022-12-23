SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says

Fri, 12/23/2022 - 11:44
Yuri Molchan
Crypto influencer from Gokhshtein Media says he is looking forward to SHIB hitting a penny

The founder of Gokhshtein Media has taken to Twitter to share when exactly he plans to get out of Shiba Inu and dump all of his SHIB tokens – that is, as soon as the price reaches a "penny." That is $0.01 – the price level that many in the Shiba Inu community look forward to, besides Gokhshtein.

David Gokhshtein wants to dump his SHIB at $0.01

In the comment thread to another of Gokhshtein's recent tweets, where he says that the majority of his followers would not make good use of $10,000 in crypto, someone jokingly rebuked David for having his liquidity stuck in meme coins.

To that, the Gokhshtein Media founder said "a little – nothing crazy."

Earlier this year, he "urged" the renowned meme coin to spike to the $0.01 level, asking it to "do him a favor." Overall, Gokhshtein has been quite supportive of Shiba Inu.

SHIB Better Make Comeback During Next Bull Run: David Gokhshtein

Gokhshtein's followers do not believe in DOGE hitting $1 this year

In another tweet posted today, David wondered if another meme coin he holds, DOGE, can be pushed to a new all-time high only with the help of "Elon Musk talking about it." Over the past few years, Elon Musk’s tweets, where he mentioned Dogecoin, calling it the currency for people and promising to take it to the actual moon, made the original meme token soar in price.

In the spring of 2021, Musk debuted on popular TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL), where he mentioned DOGE to an audience of several million people. That pushed DOGE to an all-time high of $0.7376 on May 8.

A poll launched by Gokhshtein on his Twitter handle shows that the army of his Twitter followers does not believe in Dogecoin reaching the $1 mark before 2023 arrives. A prominent SHIB-related account, @ShibBPP, brought it home for Gokhshtein in a reply; a lot of people just viewed the tweet (which stands for a "no") compared to those who left a comment (meaning "yes").

At the time of this writing, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.07779, rising more than 5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

