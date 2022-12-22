Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches Impressive New Milestone as Adoption Expands

Over the past two days, the number of SHIB holders has jumped by more than 2,000. In the meantime, the meme coin has become one of the top 10 assets that the largest Ethereum investors are after.
SHIB holder count spikes to 2,100
According to a tweet posted by SHIB-themed account @shibaburned, by Dec. 21, the growth of SHIB holders constituted 1,100 and reached a total figure of 1,268,573.
$SHIB NEWS DECEMBER 21#SHIB #shiba #shibainu #SHIBARMY pic.twitter.com/K13yBDDN8V— Shitoshy BURNsama™ (@shibaburned) December 22, 2022
However, prominent wallet tracker WhaleStats, which also provides on-chain analytics data on the most popular coins, has shared that in the past 24 hours, the overall number of Shiba Inu holders increased and now stands at 1,269,760. Therefore, in the past two days, the total SHIB holder count soared by over 2,100.
SHIB becomes top purchased crypto
In a recent tweet published by the aforementioned WhaleStats, Shiba Inu canine token as once again appeared on the top 10 list of cryptocurrencies that have been purchased most actively in the past 24 hours.
Aside from SHIB, on that list are such popular tokens as APE, UNI, BAT and a few others.
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken now on top 10 purchased tokens among 100 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 🐳— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) December 22, 2022
Check the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/N5qqsCAH8j
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 5000!)#SHIB #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/fkpREKdRsg
SHIB burn rate jumps
As reported by Shibburn crypto platform that tracks SHIB burn transactions using data from Etherscan, in the last 24 hours, roughly 5 million Shiba Inu were extracted from circulation and sent to dead-end wallets. The burn rate, therefore, went up by 65.29%.
So far, a total of 410,383,334,195,001 SHIB has been removed from circulation; that is nearly half of the total SHIB supply.