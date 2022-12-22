Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches Impressive New Milestone as Adoption Expands

Leading meme coin has reached new high as number of users has been expanding rapidly

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Over the past two days, the number of SHIB holders has jumped by more than 2,000. In the meantime, the meme coin has become one of the top 10 assets that the largest Ethereum investors are after.

SHIB holder count spikes to 2,100

According to a tweet posted by SHIB-themed account @shibaburned, by Dec. 21, the growth of SHIB holders constituted 1,100 and reached a total figure of 1,268,573.

However, prominent wallet tracker WhaleStats, which also provides on-chain analytics data on the most popular coins, has shared that in the past 24 hours, the overall number of Shiba Inu holders increased and now stands at 1,269,760. Therefore, in the past two days, the total SHIB holder count soared by over 2,100.

SHIB becomes top purchased crypto

In a recent tweet published by the aforementioned WhaleStats, Shiba Inu canine token as once again appeared on the top 10 list of cryptocurrencies that have been purchased most actively in the past 24 hours.

Aside from SHIB, on that list are such popular tokens as APE, UNI, BAT and a few others.

SHIB burn rate jumps

As reported by Shibburn crypto platform that tracks SHIB burn transactions using data from Etherscan, in the last 24 hours, roughly 5 million Shiba Inu were extracted from circulation and sent to dead-end wallets. The burn rate, therefore, went up by 65.29%.

So far, a total of 410,383,334,195,001 SHIB has been removed from circulation; that is nearly half of the total SHIB supply.