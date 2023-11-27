Advertisement
AD

Terra Classic USD (USTC) up Whopping 302% after New Binance Listing

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
USTC trading volume has risen 2,284% as Terra Classic USD bulls embark on run
Mon, 11/27/2023 - 10:45
Terra Classic USD (USTC) up Whopping 302% after New Binance Listing
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Terra Classic USD (USTC), formerly UST stablecoin, has seen an impressive spike in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

According to CoinMarketCap data, USTC was up a whopping 302% in the last 24 hours to $0.06715. USTC trading volume has soared 2,284% in the said time frame, with $1.21 billion worth traded.

TradingView
USTC/USDT Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

The positive sentiment has also spread to tokens in the Terra and Terra Classic ecosystems. Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased by 54% in the last 24 hours to $0.0001231. Terra (LUNA) was up 17% in this time frame to $0.88.

Related
LUNA Collapse: Newly Released Technical Audit Report Sheds Light on UST Depeg

Since the weekend, Terra Classic USD, or USTC, has been on a bullish run. On Nov. 25, the USTC price began a run shortly after what appeared to be a golden cross on its chart. This was followed by strong price increases, with USTC reaching a high of $0.075 in today's trading session.

The exact cause of the rally remains unknown, but today's run-up might be due to Binance's announcement of a USTC futures listing.

Binance launches USTC perpetual contracts

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, will launch a USTC perpetual contract with up to 50x leverage today, Nov. 27, at 12:30 p.m. (UTC).

In addition, qualified futures liquidity providers will be entitled to 0.005% maker fee rebates for trades on the USTC/USDT Perpetual Contract for 14 to 15 days. Users could also trade the USTC/USDT Perpetual Contract across multiple margin assets via the Multi-Assets Mode.

Related
Three Metrics Suggest a Key Trend on Stablecoins Following Terra UST Collapse

Terra Classic, with tokens LUNC and USTC, is the original network coin and has remained an independent blockchain apart from Terra 2.0, a forked version created in the aftermath of Terra's collapse.

The Terra Classic community voted in September to stop minting and reminting USTC, which was at the heart of Terra's collapse in May 2022.

The action was taken to protect users and outside investors, who were burning USTC to help achieve the repeg. The community also feels that the move may allow institutions such as Binance to begin burning USTC now that minting and reminting have ceased.

#Terra News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum Foundation Moves Big ETH Lump – Sell-off Coming?
2023/11/27 11:35
Ethereum Foundation Moves Big ETH Lump – Sell-off Coming?
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Reacts to SHIB Whitepaper's Deep Insights
2023/11/27 11:18
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Reacts to SHIB Whitepaper's Deep Insights
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Vitalik Buterin Wants to Redesign Ethereum, Here's How It Will Affect Everyone
2023/11/27 11:04
Vitalik Buterin Wants to Redesign Ethereum, Here's How It Will Affect Everyone
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD